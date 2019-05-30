Royals 4, Rangers 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lopez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Merrifield rf 5 0 1 0 0 4 .293 Mondesi ss 3 2 3 1 1 0 .287 Dozier 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .314 Gordon lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .282 Soler dh 4 1 1 3 0 0 .245 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .212 Owings lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .133 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .199 Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .228 Totals 36 4 10 4 2 16

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .299 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Pence dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .227 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .161 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .144 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 12

Kansas City 000 003 100—4 10 0 Texas 001 001 000—2 5 0

LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 5. HR_Soler (14), off Minor; Mondesi (6), off Springs; Choo (10), off Junis; Mazara (8), off Junis. RBIs_Mondesi (42), Soler 3 (39), Choo (25), Mazara (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Soler); Texas 2 (Pence, Odor). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, W, 4-5 6 4 2 2 2 7 96 5.35 Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.85 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.00 Kennedy, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.18 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 5-4 5 8 3 3 2 8 113 2.74 Springs 2 2 1 1 0 4 41 6.30 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 9.36 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.01

Minor pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:06. A_26,202 (49,115).

