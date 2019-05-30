Royals 4, Rangers 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.293
|Mondesi ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Dozier 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Gordon lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Owings lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.133
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.228
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|16
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Gallo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.227
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|100—4
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|000—2
|5
|0
LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 5. HR_Soler (14), off Minor; Mondesi (6), off Springs; Choo (10), off Junis; Mazara (8), off Junis. RBIs_Mondesi (42), Soler 3 (39), Choo (25), Mazara (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Soler); Texas 2 (Pence, Odor). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, W, 4-5
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|96
|5.35
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.85
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Kennedy, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.18
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 5-4
|5
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|113
|2.74
|Springs
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|41
|6.30
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|9.36
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.01
Minor pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Springs 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:06. A_26,202 (49,115).
