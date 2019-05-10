Listen Live Sports

Royals 5, Phillies 1

May 10, 2019 11:36 pm
 
Philadelphia Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0
B.Hrper dh 1 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 2 2 3
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 1 0 0
Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 Soler rf 2 1 1 1
O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 1 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Gterrez dh 3 0 1 1
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 0 1 0
N.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 5 8 5
Philadelphia 000 100 000—1
Kansas City 200 011 01x—5

E_Segura (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Realmuto (7), Franco (7). HR_A.Gordon 2 (8), Soler (10). SB_Mondesi 2 (12). CS_Merrifield (3), Mondesi (2), O’Hearn (1). SF_Gutierrez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta L,4-3 5 7 4 4 3 5
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramos 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 2-3 0 1 0 2 1
Kansas City
Bailey W,4-3 5 4 1 1 3 4
Barlow H,2 2 0 0 0 1 6
Diekman H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bailey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:07. A_20,015 (37,903).

