Royals 5, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hrper dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Soler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gterrez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|Kansas City
|200
|011
|01x—5
E_Segura (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Realmuto (7), Franco (7). HR_A.Gordon 2 (8), Soler (10). SB_Mondesi 2 (12). CS_Merrifield (3), Mondesi (2), O’Hearn (1). SF_Gutierrez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta L,4-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramos
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Kansas City
|Bailey W,4-3
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Barlow H,2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Diekman H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bailey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:07. A_20,015 (37,903).
