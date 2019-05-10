Royals 5, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Harper dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.237
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|5
|12
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Gordon lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.291
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Soler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.191
|Gutierrez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|5
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|200
|011
|01x—5
|8
|0
E_Segura (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Realmuto (7), Franco (7). HR_Gordon (7), off Arrieta; Gordon (8), off Arrieta; Soler (10), off Arrieta. RBIs_Herrera (11), Gordon 3 (30), Soler (25), Gutierrez (11). SB_Mondesi 2 (12). CS_Merrifield (3), Mondesi (2), O’Hearn (1). SF_Gutierrez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Hernandez 3); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Maldonado, Hamilton). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Williams, Herrera. LIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, O’Hearn).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 4-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|99
|3.78
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.00
|Ramos
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|Alvarez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.54
|Neris
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.35
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 4-3
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|86
|4.83
|Barlow, H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|30
|1.96
|Diekman, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.81
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
Bailey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Alvarez 1-0, Barlow 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:07. A_20,015 (37,903).
