Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 5, Phillies 1

May 10, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Harper dh 1 1 1 0 3 0 .237
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .274
Herrera cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .241
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Williams rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Totals 30 1 4 1 5 12
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .277
Gordon lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .291
Dozier 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .320
Soler rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .259
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .191
Gutierrez dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .302
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186
Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Totals 29 5 8 5 5 7
Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 4 1
Kansas City 200 011 01x—5 8 0

E_Segura (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Realmuto (7), Franco (7). HR_Gordon (7), off Arrieta; Gordon (8), off Arrieta; Soler (10), off Arrieta. RBIs_Herrera (11), Gordon 3 (30), Soler (25), Gutierrez (11). SB_Mondesi 2 (12). CS_Merrifield (3), Mondesi (2), O’Hearn (1). SF_Gutierrez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Hernandez 3); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Maldonado, Hamilton). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Williams, Herrera. LIDP_Hernandez.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, O’Hearn).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 4-3 5 7 4 4 3 5 99 3.78
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.00
Ramos 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.66
Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.54
Neris 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 21 2.35
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 4-3 5 4 1 1 3 4 86 4.83
Barlow, H, 2 2 0 0 0 1 6 30 1.96
Diekman, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.81
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.45

Bailey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Alvarez 1-0, Barlow 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:07. A_20,015 (37,903).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.