Royals 5, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Harper dh 1 1 1 0 3 0 .237 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .274 Herrera cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .241 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Williams rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .180 Totals 30 1 4 1 5 12

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .277 Gordon lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .291 Dozier 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .320 Soler rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .259 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .191 Gutierrez dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .302 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .213 Totals 29 5 8 5 5 7

Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 4 1 Kansas City 200 011 01x—5 8 0

E_Segura (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Realmuto (7), Franco (7). HR_Gordon (7), off Arrieta; Gordon (8), off Arrieta; Soler (10), off Arrieta. RBIs_Herrera (11), Gordon 3 (30), Soler (25), Gutierrez (11). SB_Mondesi 2 (12). CS_Merrifield (3), Mondesi (2), O’Hearn (1). SF_Gutierrez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Hernandez 3); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Maldonado, Hamilton). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Williams, Herrera. LIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, O’Hearn).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 4-3 5 7 4 4 3 5 99 3.78 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.00 Ramos 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.66 Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.54 Neris 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 21 2.35 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, W, 4-3 5 4 1 1 3 4 86 4.83 Barlow, H, 2 2 0 0 0 1 6 30 1.96 Diekman, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.81 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.45

Bailey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Alvarez 1-0, Barlow 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:07. A_20,015 (37,903).

