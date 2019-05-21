Listen Live Sports

Royals, Cardinals postponed, will play 2 Wednesday

May 21, 2019 5:34 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The opener of the I-70 series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals was postponed because of a forecast for severe weather and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said there was a “threat for severe thunderstorms producing tornadoes, strong winds, large hail, and additional flash flooding” on Tuesday night.

Michael Wacha (3-1), who had been scheduled to start for St. Louis on Tuesday, will pitch the game against Kansas City’s Brad Keller (2-5).

Homer Bailey (4-4), the Royals’ starter Tuesday, will pitch the night game against Adam Wainwright (3-4).

St. Louis has lost seven of 10 games. Kansas City won Sunday to stop a four-game losing streak.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

