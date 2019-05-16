Listen Live Sports

Ruidiaz, Bwana lead Sounders past Orlando City 2-1

May 16, 2019 2:03 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz and Handwalla Bwana scored to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (7-1-4) stretched their unbeaten streak to five games.

Chris Mueller scored for Orlando City (3-6-3).

Ruidiaz scored his third goal of the season in the 19th minute. Bwana converted a feed from Nico Lodeiro in the 68th minute.

Mueller scored his third goal of the season in the 75th minute.

Seattle’s Jordan Morris left the game five minutes in the second half with an injury. There was no immediate word on his injury.

