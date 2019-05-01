Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ruiz Jr. replaces Miller as opponent for Anthony Joshua

May 1, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Ruiz Jr. will look to become Mexico’s first heavyweight champion after replacing Jarrell Miller as the opponent for unbeaten WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder Anthony Joshua.

Miller was withdrawn from the June 1 fight at Madison Square Garden after alleged doping violations.

The 29-year-old Ruiz Jr., who is based in California, gets his second shot at a world title, having lost on points to then-WBO champion Joseph Parker in December 2016.

That is his only loss in 33 professional fights. His last fight was 10 days ago, when he forced the fifth-round stoppage of Alexander Dimitrenko.

Joshua has a 22-0 record, with 21 knockouts. He hasn’t fought since beating Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium in September, and is boxing for the first time in the United States.

