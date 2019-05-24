Listen Live Sports

Russia to host 2023 hockey worlds in St. Petersburg

May 24, 2019 8:36 am
 
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has picked the Russian city of St. Petersburg to host the 2023 world championships.

Russia plans to build a 23,000-seat arena in central St. Petersburg for the event, and also use the city’s Ice Palace venue built for the 2000 worlds.

The IIHF says it awarded two more editions at its annual congress. The 2024 tournament will be in the Czech Republic, with games in Prague and Ostrava. The 2025 edition goes to Sweden and Denmark, with two host cities yet to be decided.

