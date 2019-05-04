Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rzatkowski, Etienne rally Red Bulls past Galaxy 3-2

May 4, 2019 4:40 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Marc Rzatkowski and Derrick Etienne scored in the second half to rally the New York Red Bulls for a 3-2 victory Saturday, ending the LA Galaxy’s seven-game unbeaten streak.

Rzatkowski made it 2-2 for the Red Bulls (3-4-2), finishing Connor Lade’s cross in the 59th minute with a left-footed shot from a yard behind the penalty spot. Etienne scored on a similar setup from Daniel Royer eight minutes later.

Amro Tarek gave New York a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Rzatkowski’s free kick was deflected and Tarek drilled a left-footed shot back into the middle of the net.

Uriel Antuna tied it for LA (7-2-1) with a close-range shot in the 39th minute, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead with a diving header in the 43rd.

