The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sabres D Pilut to miss 5-6 months after shoulder surgery

May 13, 2019 11:06 am
 
< a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut will miss the start of next season after having surgery to address a shoulder injury.

The Sabres did not reveal which shoulder was repaired or when Pilut was injured in their announcement Monday. The team said the estimated timetable for recovery is between five and six months.

Pilut had a goal and five assists in 33 games with the Sabres as a rookie last season. He added four goals and 22 assists in 33 games, including the playoffs, in closing the season with Buffalo’s minor-league affiliate in Rochester.

The 23-year-old signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent a year ago after playing professionally in his native Sweden.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

