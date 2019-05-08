Listen Live Sports

Sabres sign undrafted Finnish forward Arttu Ruotsalainen

May 8, 2019 10:23 am
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed undrafted prospect forward Arttu Ruotsalainen to a three-year entry level contract.

The move was announced Wednesday and comes after the 21-year-old completed his second full season in the Finnish Elite League.

With 21 goals and 21 assists in 59 games, Ruotsalainen’s 42 points ranked ninth in the league and led his Ilves team last season. He also added two goals and five assists in seven playoff games.

Though undersized at 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds, Ruotsalainen has 36 goals and 37 assists for 73 points in 204 career elite league games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

