Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sam Johnson lifts Real Salt Lake over winless Rapids 3-2

May 11, 2019 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sam Johnson scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute and Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 3-2 to hand the winless Rapids winless their eighth straight loss Saturday night.

Johnson took Damir Kreilach’s pass in an open space in the middle of the area, and fired home a shot that went through with a deflection off defender Lalas Abubakar.

RSL (4-6-1) took a 2-0 lead on goals by Albert Rusnák in the 25th and Corey Baird in the 27th. Rusnák scored on a penalty kick, and Baird settled a long ball from Nick Besler and finished with the outside of his foot.

Kellyn Acosta took advantage of a deflection to cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Rapids (0-9-2) in first-half stoppage time. Danny Wilson tied it with his first MLS goal, a close-range finish in the 47th.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

RSL goalkeeper Andrew Putna saved a penalty kick by Kei Kamara in the 59th minute. Kamara was 12 of 13 on penalties in his MLS career before the attempt.

Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad was shown a red card in the 35th minute that was downgraded to yellow after video review.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.