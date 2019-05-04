Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego beats Bakersfield in 4 OTs in AHL playoff game

May 4, 2019 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Max Comtois scored 4:20 into the fourth overtime early Saturday to give the San Diego Gulls a 3-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors in Game 1 of the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division final.

The teams had little time to recover with Game 2 set for Saturday night.

Playing his first game back with the Gulls after finishing his junior season with Drummondville in Quebec, Comtois beat Shane Starrett to end the fifth-longest game in AHL history after 124 minutes, 20 seconds.

Starrett finished with 53 saves, and San Diego’s Jeff Glass stopped 51 shots.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Justin Kloos and Sam Carrick also scored for San Diego, the Anaheim Ducks’ farm club. Brad Malone and Joe Gambardella scored for Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers’ top affiliate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.