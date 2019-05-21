Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Jose captain Joe Pavelski out for Game 6

May 21, 2019 8:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is a last-minute scratch for Game 6 of the Western Conference final.

Pavelski absorbed a big hit by St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo in the third period of Game 5. The center has four goals and five assists in 13 playoff games.

Coach Peter DeBoer said Pavelski would be a game-time decision. Pavelski did not take the ice for pregame warmups and was officially listed as a scratch just minutes before the start of the contest.

Pavelski, who suffered a concussion in Game 7 of San Jose’s first-round series win against Vegas, joins defenseman Erik Karlsson and center Tomas Hertl on the sidelines. Karlsson has been bothered by groin issues since January and played only 10 1/2 minutes in Game 5. Hertl was slowed by a hit from Ivan Barbarshev in Game 5.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Karlsson and Hertl did not make the trip to St. Louis for Tuesday’s game.

St. Louis leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can clinch its first berth in the Stanley Cup final in 49 years with a win.

The Sharks are 4-0 in elimination games this postseason.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.