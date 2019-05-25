Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Arizona 15, Washington St. 7
UC Santa Barbara 7, Cal Poly 0
Cal St. Fullerton 9, CS Northridge 2
California vs. Washington, ccd.
Southern Cal 5, Oregon St 0
Stanford 3, Arizona St. 2
UCLA vs. Oregon, ccd.
Utah 5, UC Davis 1
|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
Stony Brook 7, Binghamton 5
|American Athletic Conference
UCONN 8, Wichita St. 3
Cincinnati 10, UCF 6, UCF eliminated
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|SEMIFINALS
North Carolina 13, Boston College 5
Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2
Liberty 6, Stetson 3
Fordham 4, Dayton 3
Xavier 11, St. John’s 3
Campbell 8, Winthrop 6
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 18, Nebraska 8
Minnesota 9, Ohio St. 6
TCU 5, Baylor 2
Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 3
|Colonial Athletic Association
Elon 9, William & Mary 2
SMU 6, Rice 0
Florida Atlantic 11, UTSA 4, UTSA eliminated
Horizon League
UIC 6, Milwaukee 5
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quinnipiac 11, Manhattan 6
Fairfield 5, Canisius 0, Canisius eliminated
Ball St. 8, N. Illinois 7
|Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana St. 9, Dallas Baptist 5
CCSU 7, Wagner 3
Morehead St. 9, Austin Peay 4
Georgia vs. Mississippi St.
Vanderbilt vs. LSU, 4:30
Wofford 5, Samford 2
Mercer vs., ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Samford vs., TBD. 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas 6, SE Louisiana 3
Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0
Omaha vs., Oral Roberts, 2:45 p.m.
Georgia-Southern 1, Troy 0
Coastal Carolina 26, UL Monroe 10
Western Athletic Conference
|NCAA Division III
|Super Regionals (Best-of-3)
Babson 2, Cortland 1, Cortland eliminated
New England Coll. 6, UMass Boston 4,
UMass Boston 6, New England Coll. 2, New England Coll. eliminated
Heidelberg 14, Wooster 1, Wooster eliminated
Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3, Shenandoah eliminated
Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4, Misericordia eliminated
Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6, Concordia Chicago eliminated
Chapman 3, Concordia Texas 2, Concordia Texas eliminated
Birmingham Southern 11, Coe 2, Coe eliminated
Bellvue 11, Faulkner 8
Southeastern (Fla.) 10, Freed-Hardeman 2
Concordia (Mich.) 6, Warner 2
