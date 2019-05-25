Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

FAR WEST

Arizona 15, Washington St. 7

UC Santa Barbara 7, Cal Poly 0

Cal St. Fullerton 9, CS Northridge 2

California vs. Washington, ccd.

Advertisement

Southern Cal 5, Oregon St 0

Stanford 3, Arizona St. 2

UCLA vs. Oregon, ccd.

Utah 5, UC Davis 1

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

Stony Brook 7, Binghamton 5

American Athletic Conference

UCONN 8, Wichita St. 3

Cincinnati 10, UCF 6, UCF eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference SEMIFINALS

North Carolina 13, Boston College 5

Atlantic Sun Conference

Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2

Liberty 6, Stetson 3

Atlantic 10 Conference

Fordham 4, Dayton 3

Big East Conference

Xavier 11, St. John’s 3

Big South Conference

Campbell 8, Winthrop 6

Big Ten Conference

Michigan 18, Nebraska 8

Minnesota 9, Ohio St. 6

Big 12 Conference

TCU 5, Baylor 2

Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 3

Colonial Athletic Association

Elon 9, William & Mary 2

Conference USA

SMU 6, Rice 0

Florida Atlantic 11, UTSA 4, UTSA eliminated

Horizon League

UIC 6, Milwaukee 5

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 11, Manhattan 6

Fairfield 5, Canisius 0, Canisius eliminated

Mid-American Conference

Ball St. 8, N. Illinois 7

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana St. 9, Dallas Baptist 5

Northeast Conference

CCSU 7, Wagner 3

Ohio Valley Conference

Morehead St. 9, Austin Peay 4

Southeastern Conference

Georgia vs. Mississippi St.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU, 4:30

Southern Conference

Wofford 5, Samford 2

Mercer vs., ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford vs., TBD. 7 p.m.

Southland Conference

Cent. Arkansas 6, SE Louisiana 3

Summit League

Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0

Omaha vs., Oral Roberts, 2:45 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference

Georgia-Southern 1, Troy 0

Coastal Carolina 26, UL Monroe 10

Western Athletic Conference

NCAA Division III Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Babson 2, Cortland 1, Cortland eliminated

New England Coll. 6, UMass Boston 4,

UMass Boston 6, New England Coll. 2, New England Coll. eliminated

Heidelberg 14, Wooster 1, Wooster eliminated

Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3, Shenandoah eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4, Misericordia eliminated

Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6, Concordia Chicago eliminated

Chapman 3, Concordia Texas 2, Concordia Texas eliminated

Birmingham Southern 11, Coe 2, Coe eliminated

NAIA

Bellvue 11, Faulkner 8

Southeastern (Fla.) 10, Freed-Hardeman 2

NCCAA Championship

Concordia (Mich.) 6, Warner 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.