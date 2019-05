Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press

FAR WEST

Arizona 15, Washington St. 7

Cal St. Fullerton 9, CS Northridge 2

California vs. Washington, ccd.

Southern Cal 5, Oregon St 0

Stanford 3, Arizona St. 2

UC Irvine 22, UC Riverside 7

UC Santa Barbara 7, Cal Poly 0

UCLA vs. Oregon, ccd.

Utah 5, UC Davis 1

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

Stony Brook 7, Binghamton 5

American Athletic Conference

UCONN 8, Wichita St. 3

Cincinnati 10, UCF 6, UCF eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference SEMIFINALS

North Carolina 13, Boston College 5

Georgia Tech 9, North Carolina St. 2

Atlantic Sun Conference

Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2

Liberty 6, Stetson 3

Atlantic 10 Conference

Fordham 4, Dayton 3

Big East Conference

Xavier 11, St. John’s 3

Big South Conference

Campbell 8, Winthrop 6

Big Ten Conference

Michigan 18, Nebraska 8

Minnesota 9, Ohio St. 6

Big 12 Conference

TCU 5, Baylor 2, Baylor eliminated

TCU 13, Oklahoma St. 6

Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 3

Colonial Athletic Association

Elon 9, William & Mary 2

Conference USA

SMU 6, Rice 0

Florida Atlantic 11, UTSA 4, UTSA eliminated

Horizon League

UIC 6, Milwaukee 5

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 11, Manhattan 6

Fairfield 5, Canisius 0, Canisius eliminated

Mid-American Conference

Ball St. 8, N. Illinois 7

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana St. 9, Dallas Baptist 5

Mountain West Conference

UNLV 6, Nevada 5, Nevada eliminated

Northeast Conference

CCSU 7, Wagner 3, Wagner eliminated

CCSU. 3, Bryant 1

Ohio Valley Conference

Morehead St. 9, Austin Peay 4, Austin Peay eliminated

Jacksonville St. 10, Morehead St. 3

Southeastern Conference

Mississippi St. 5, Georgia 3, Georgia eliminated

Vanderbilt 13, LSU 4, LSU eliminated

Southern Conference

Wofford 5, Samford 2

Mercer 11, ETSU 7, ETSU eliminated

Southland Conference

Cent. Arkansas 6, SE Louisiana 3

Summit League

Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0

Omaha 4, Oral Roberts 0

Sun Belt Conference

Georgia-Southern 1, Troy 0, Troy eliminated

Coastal Carolina 26, UL Monroe 10

Western Athletic Conference

Sacramento St. 6, New Mexico St. 4

NCAA Division II Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Mercyhurst 6, Charleston (W.Va.) 5

Mercyhurst 14, Charleston (W.Va.) 4, Mercyhurst Champion

Ill. Springfield 8, Ashland 4

Ashland 8, Ill. Springfield 7, Ashland Champion

Tampa 6, Delta St.3, 11 innings, Tampa Champion

Colorado Mesa 8, vs. Angelo St. 9, series tied 1-1

Cent. Missouri 5, Augustana (S.D.) 2, Cent. Missouri Champion

NYIT 6, S. New Hampshire 3, NYIT Champion

UC San Diego 6, Azusa Pacific 5, series tied 1-1

Catawba 4, North Greenville 3, 14 innings, Catawba Champion

NCAA Division III Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Babson 2, Cortland 1

New England Coll. 6, UMass Boston 4

UMass Boston 6, New England Coll. 2

Heidelberg 14, Wooster 1

Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3

Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4

Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6

Chapman 3, Concordia Texas 2

Birmingham Southern 11, Coe 2

NAIA

Bellvue 11, Faulkner 8

Southeastern (Fla.) 10, Freed-Hardeman 2

NCCAA Championship

Concordia (Mich.) 6, Warner 2

