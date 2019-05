Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press

FAR WEST

Arizona 15, Washington St. 7

Cal St. Fullerton 9, CS Northridge 2

California vs. Washington, ccd.

Long Beach St. 9, Hawaii 4

Advertisement

Southern Cal 5, Oregon St 0

Stanford 3, Arizona St. 2

UC Irvine 22, UC Riverside 7

UC Santa Barbara 7, Cal Poly 0

UCLA vs. Oregon, ccd.

Utah 5, UC Davis 1

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

Stony Brook 7, Binghamton 5

American Athletic Conference

UCONN 8, Wichita St. 3

Cincinnati 10, UCF 6, UCF eliminated

Atlantic Coast Conference SEMIFINALS

North Carolina 13, Boston College 5

Georgia Tech 9, North Carolina St. 2

Atlantic Sun Conference

Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2

Liberty 6, Stetson 3

Atlantic 10 Conference

Fordham 4, Dayton 3

Big East Conference

Xavier 11, St. John’s 3

Big South Conference

Campbell 8, Winthrop 6

Big Ten Conference

Michigan 18, Nebraska 8

Minnesota 9, Ohio St. 6

Nebraska 7, Michigan 3

Ohio St. vs. Minnesota, ppd to Sunday

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma St. vs. TCU, 11:30, ppd to Sunday

TCU 5, Baylor 2, Baylor eliminated

TCU 13, Oklahoma St. 6

Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 3

Colonial Athletic Association

Elon 9, William & Mary 2

Elon 4, UNC Wilmington 1

Conference USA

SMU 6, Rice 0

Florida Atlantic 11, UTSA 4, UTSA eliminated

Horizon League

UIC 6, Milwaukee 5

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Fairfield 5, Canisius 0, Canisius eliminated

Fairfield 11, Manhattan 5

Quinnipiac 11, Manhattan 6

Mid-American Conference

Ball St. 8, N. Illinois 7

Cent. Michigan 6, Ball State 0

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana St. 9, Dallas Baptist 5

Indiana St. 16, Dallas Baptist 3

Mountain West Conference

Fresno St. 5, UNLV 4

UNLV 6, Nevada 5, Nevada eliminated

Northeast Conference

CCSU 7, Wagner 3, Wagner eliminated

CCSU. 3, Bryant 1

Ohio Valley Conference

Morehead St. 9, Austin Peay 4, Austin Peay eliminated

Jacksonville St. 10, Morehead St. 3

Southeastern Conference

Mississippi St. 5, Georgia 3, Georgia eliminated

Vanderbilt 13, LSU 4, LSU eliminated

Southern Conference

Mercer 11, ETSU 7, ETSU eliminated

Mercer 4, Samford 3

Wofford 5, Samford 2

Southland Conference

Cent. Arkansas 6, SE Louisiana 3

McNeese 4, Cent. Arkansas 2

Summit League

Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0

Omaha 4, Oral Roberts 0

Sun Belt Conference

Coastal Carolina 26, UL Monroe 10

Coastal Carolina 10, UL Monroe 6

Georgia-Southern 1, Troy 0, Troy eliminated

Western Athletic Conference

Sacramento St. 6, New Mexico St. 4

Sacramento St. 4, Grand Canyon 3

West Coast Conference

Loyola Marymount 4, Saint Mary’s 2

NCAA Division II Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Mercyhurst 6, Charleston (W.Va.) 5

Mercyhurst 14, Charleston (W.Va.) 4, Mercyhurst Champion

Ill. Springfield 8, Ashland 4

Ashland 8, Ill. Springfield 7, Ashland Champion

Tampa 6, Delta St.3, 11 innings, Tampa Champion

Colorado Mesa 8, vs. Angelo St. 9

Colorado Mesa 3, vs. Angelo St. 2, Colorado Mesa Champion

Cent. Missouri 5, Augustana (S.D.) 2, Cent. Missouri Champion

NYIT 6, S. New Hampshire 3, NYIT Champion

UC San Diego 6, Azusa Pacific 5

UC San Diego 16, Azusa Pacific 5, UC San Diego Champion

Catawba 4, North Greenville 3, 14 innings, Catawba Champion

NCAA Division III Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Babson 2, Cortland 1

New England Coll. 6, UMass Boston 4

UMass Boston 6, New England Coll. 2

Heidelberg 14, Wooster 1

Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3

Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4

Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6

Chapman 3, Concordia Texas 2

Birmingham Southern 11, Coe 2

NAIA

Bellvue 11, Faulkner 8

Southeastern (Fla.) 10, Freed-Hardeman 2

Tennessee Wesleyan 11, Indiana Tech 3

NCCAA Championship

Concordia (Mich.) 6, Warner 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.