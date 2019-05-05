Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (NY) 10, LIU Brooklyn 1
Army 3, Lehigh 2
Baruch 5, Staten Island 3
Binghamton 13, UMBC 4
Bryant 5-9, Mount St. Mary’s 1-10
Canisius 3, Monmouth (NJ) 2, 10 innings
CCSU 3, Wagner 1
Cornell 8, Dartmouth 6
Creighton 14, Georgetown 2
Dayton 9, La Salle 5
Elon 7-1, Hofstra 1-4
Fairfield 6, Niagara 5
Fairleigh Dickinson 7, Sacred Heart 3
Hartford 7, UMass Lowell 3
Harvard 7, Brown 4
Iona 3, Quinnipiac 2, 10 innings
Lafayette 15, Holy Cross 4
Maine 4-1, Stony Brook 3-4
Marist 20, Saint Peter’s 1
Michigan 10, Maryland 4
Northeastern 6, Siena 4
Penn 5, Columbia 2
Penn St. 5, Rutgers 4, 11 innings
Princeton 3, St. John’s 1
Rider 5, Manhattan 3
Saint Joseph’s 3, St. Bonaventure 2
TCU 6, West Virginia 1
UConn 2, Wichita St. 1
UMass 2, Davidson 1
Abilene Christian at New Orleans, ppd.
Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.
Alabama St. at SC Upstate, ccd.
Arkansas at Kentucky, ppd.
Boston College 2, Virginia Tech 1
Charleston Southern 9, Campbell 3
Clemson 10, Gardner-Webb 2
Delaware 9-2, UNC Wilmington 5-10
Delaware St. 6, Coppin St. 2
E. Kentucky 9, Tennessee Tech 3
FAU 18, Southern Miss. 9
FIU 14-3, UAB 9-4
Florida at Georgia, ppd.
Florida A&M 11, NC Central 1
Furman 11, VMI 4
George Mason 3, Fordham 2
Georgia Tech 16, W. Carolina 3
Grambling St. at Northwestern St., ppd.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., ppd.
Jacksonville 11, Austin Peay 3
Jacksonville St. 4, UT-Martin 2
James Madison 1, Towson 0
Liberty at Kennesaw St., ppd.
Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Coastal Carolina 7
Louisiana Tech 4-3, Old Dominion 2-7
Marshall 3, UTSA 2
McNeese St. 6, Stephen F. Austin 1
Miami 12, Bethune-Cookman 7
Middle Tennessee 3, Charlotte 2
Mississippi 5, LSU 1
Missouri 6, Tennessee 2
Morehead St. 7, Murray St. 5
Navy 8, Longwood 2
NC State 9, Radford 3
Nicholls 4, Houston Baptist 3
Norfolk St. 3, Md.-Eastern Shore 2
North Florida at Lipscomb, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Florida St., ppd.
Richmond 11, George Washington 4
Samford at Mercer, ppd.
SE Missouri at Belmont, ppd.
South Alabama 7, UALR 2
South Florida at Memphis, ppd.
Stetson 2-5, Florida Gulf Coast 1-3
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, ppd.
Troy 4, Georgia Southern 2, susp. 7th inning to resume May 5
UCF 4, Tulane 2
UNC Greensboro 4, ETSU 2
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, ppd.
William & Mary 4, Coll. of Charleston 3, 13 innings
Winthrop 6, Presbyterian 4
Wofford 8, The Citadel 1
Ball St. 4, N. Illinois 1
Cent. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 3
Illinois 3, Indiana 1
Indiana St. 13, Illinois St. 1
Iowa 1, UC Irvine 0
Kansas 1, Texas 0
Kent St. 11, Toledo 5
Lamar 13, SE Louisiana 9
Louisville 7, Notre Dame 1
Michigan St. 5, Purdue 1
Minnesota 15, Ohio St. 4, 18 innings
Missouri St. 4, Dallas Baptist 3
N. Kentucky 11, Oakland 10
North Dakota St. 3, Omaha 2
Northwestern 4, Nebraska 2
Ohio 4, Miami (Ohio) 3
S. Illinois 2, Evansville 2
Saint Louis 6, Rhode Island 4
Seton Hall 11, Xavier 3
SIU Edwardsville 3, E. Illinois 1
South Dakota St. 7, Purdue Fort Wayne 4
Texas St. 5-1, Georgia St. 1-3
Texas Tech 7, Oklahoma 3
UIC 4, Milwaukee 2
Valparaiso 5, Bradley 2
Villanova at Butler, ppd.
W. Michigan 12, E. Michigan 2
Youngstown St. 5, Wright St. 4
Arkansas St. 27, Appalachian St. 8
Baylor 4-11, Kansas St. 3-6
Houston 2, UNLV 0
Incarnate Word 14, Cent. Arkansas 6
Southern 12, Prairie View 8
Texas A&M 1-3, Mississippi St. 0-4
Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston St., ppd.
Texas Southern 13, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
W. Illinois 6-9, Oral Roberts 4-3
Air Force at New Mexico, ppd.
BYU 10, Loyola Marymount 3
Cal St. Fullerton 11, UC Davis 9
Cal Poly 3, Hawaii 2
California 6, Utah 4
California Baptist 2, Utah Valley 0
Fresno St. 6, Nevada 1
Gonzaga 12, Saint Mary’s 3
Grand Canyon 12, CSU Bakersfield 2
Long Beach St. 6, UC Riverside 4
Oklahoma St. 5, Oregon St. 2
Sacramento St. 15, N. Colorado 10
San Francisco 4, Pepperdine 2
Santa Clara 5, San Diego 2
Seattle 5, Chicago St. 4
Stanford 7, Southern Cal 4
UC Santa Barbara 4, Cal St. Northridge 2
UCLA 18, Arizona St. 3
UT Rio Grande Valley 21, New Mexico St. 11
Washington 10, Washington St. 2
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.