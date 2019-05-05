Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

May 5, 2019 12:51 am
 
3 min read
Share       
EAST

Albany (NY) 10, LIU Brooklyn 1

Army 3, Lehigh 2

Baruch 5, Staten Island 3

Binghamton 13, UMBC 4

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bryant 5-9, Mount St. Mary’s 1-10

Canisius 3, Monmouth (NJ) 2, 10 innings

CCSU 3, Wagner 1

Cornell 8, Dartmouth 6

Creighton 14, Georgetown 2

Dayton 9, La Salle 5

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Elon 7-1, Hofstra 1-4

Fairfield 6, Niagara 5

Fairleigh Dickinson 7, Sacred Heart 3

Hartford 7, UMass Lowell 3

Harvard 7, Brown 4

Iona 3, Quinnipiac 2, 10 innings

Lafayette 15, Holy Cross 4

Maine 4-1, Stony Brook 3-4

Marist 20, Saint Peter’s 1

Michigan 10, Maryland 4

Northeastern 6, Siena 4

Penn 5, Columbia 2

Penn St. 5, Rutgers 4, 11 innings

Princeton 3, St. John’s 1

Rider 5, Manhattan 3

Saint Joseph’s 3, St. Bonaventure 2

TCU 6, West Virginia 1

UConn 2, Wichita St. 1

UMass 2, Davidson 1

SOUTH

Abilene Christian at New Orleans, ppd.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.

Alabama St. at SC Upstate, ccd.

Arkansas at Kentucky, ppd.

Boston College 2, Virginia Tech 1

Charleston Southern 9, Campbell 3

Clemson 10, Gardner-Webb 2

Delaware 9-2, UNC Wilmington 5-10

Delaware St. 6, Coppin St. 2

E. Kentucky 9, Tennessee Tech 3

FAU 18, Southern Miss. 9

FIU 14-3, UAB 9-4

Florida at Georgia, ppd.

Florida A&M 11, NC Central 1

Furman 11, VMI 4

George Mason 3, Fordham 2

Georgia Tech 16, W. Carolina 3

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., ppd.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., ppd.

Jacksonville 11, Austin Peay 3

Jacksonville St. 4, UT-Martin 2

James Madison 1, Towson 0

Liberty at Kennesaw St., ppd.

Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Coastal Carolina 7

Louisiana Tech 4-3, Old Dominion 2-7

Marshall 3, UTSA 2

McNeese St. 6, Stephen F. Austin 1

Miami 12, Bethune-Cookman 7

Middle Tennessee 3, Charlotte 2

Mississippi 5, LSU 1

Missouri 6, Tennessee 2

Morehead St. 7, Murray St. 5

Navy 8, Longwood 2

NC State 9, Radford 3

Nicholls 4, Houston Baptist 3

Norfolk St. 3, Md.-Eastern Shore 2

North Florida at Lipscomb, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Florida St., ppd.

Richmond 11, George Washington 4

Samford at Mercer, ppd.

SE Missouri at Belmont, ppd.

South Alabama 7, UALR 2

South Florida at Memphis, ppd.

Stetson 2-5, Florida Gulf Coast 1-3

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, ppd.

Troy 4, Georgia Southern 2, susp. 7th inning to resume May 5

UCF 4, Tulane 2

UNC Greensboro 4, ETSU 2

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, ppd.

William & Mary 4, Coll. of Charleston 3, 13 innings

Winthrop 6, Presbyterian 4

Wofford 8, The Citadel 1

MIDWEST

Ball St. 4, N. Illinois 1

Cent. Michigan 7, Bowling Green 3

Illinois 3, Indiana 1

Indiana St. 13, Illinois St. 1

Iowa 1, UC Irvine 0

Kansas 1, Texas 0

Kent St. 11, Toledo 5

Lamar 13, SE Louisiana 9

Louisville 7, Notre Dame 1

Michigan St. 5, Purdue 1

Minnesota 15, Ohio St. 4, 18 innings

Missouri St. 4, Dallas Baptist 3

N. Kentucky 11, Oakland 10

North Dakota St. 3, Omaha 2

Northwestern 4, Nebraska 2

Ohio 4, Miami (Ohio) 3

S. Illinois 2, Evansville 2

Saint Louis 6, Rhode Island 4

Seton Hall 11, Xavier 3

SIU Edwardsville 3, E. Illinois 1

South Dakota St. 7, Purdue Fort Wayne 4

Texas St. 5-1, Georgia St. 1-3

Texas Tech 7, Oklahoma 3

UIC 4, Milwaukee 2

Valparaiso 5, Bradley 2

Villanova at Butler, ppd.

W. Michigan 12, E. Michigan 2

Youngstown St. 5, Wright St. 4

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 27, Appalachian St. 8

Baylor 4-11, Kansas St. 3-6

Houston 2, UNLV 0

Incarnate Word 14, Cent. Arkansas 6

Southern 12, Prairie View 8

Texas A&M 1-3, Mississippi St. 0-4

Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston St., ppd.

Texas Southern 13, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

W. Illinois 6-9, Oral Roberts 4-3

FAR WEST

Air Force at New Mexico, ppd.

BYU 10, Loyola Marymount 3

Cal St. Fullerton 11, UC Davis 9

Cal Poly 3, Hawaii 2

California 6, Utah 4

California Baptist 2, Utah Valley 0

Fresno St. 6, Nevada 1

Gonzaga 12, Saint Mary’s 3

Grand Canyon 12, CSU Bakersfield 2

Long Beach St. 6, UC Riverside 4

Oklahoma St. 5, Oregon St. 2

Sacramento St. 15, N. Colorado 10

San Francisco 4, Pepperdine 2

Santa Clara 5, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Chicago St. 4

Stanford 7, Southern Cal 4

UC Santa Barbara 4, Cal St. Northridge 2

UCLA 18, Arizona St. 3

UT Rio Grande Valley 21, New Mexico St. 11

Washington 10, Washington St. 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.