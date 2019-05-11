Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

May 11, 2019 3:05 pm
 
EAST

Albany (NY) 3, Binghamton 1

Fairfield 3, Quinnipiac 0

George Washington 10, St. Bonaventure 3

Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0

Rider 5, Marist 1

Seton Hall 7, Georgetown 1

South Florida 3, UConn 2

Stony Brook 4, Wagner 2

UMass Lowell 4, UMBC 2

Yale 5, Princeton 4

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 9, SC Upstate 4

Georgia Southern 10, Arkansas St. 6

Georgia Tech 15, Duke 3

New Orleans 8, Houston Baptist 7

Presbyterian 10, Longwood 1

South Carolina 11, Kentucky 3

UAB 9, Charlotte 5

UT-Martin at Murray St., ppd.

Virginia 12, Louisville at Virginia 6

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 29, E. Illinois 5

Ball St. 5, Ohio 0

Kent St. 4, Bowling Green 3

Notre Dame 5, Canisius 4

SOUTHWEST

North Alabama at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ccd.

