The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

May 11, 2019 4:53 pm
 
EAST

Albany (NY) 3-4, Binghamton 1-0

Army 5, Holy Cross 1

CCSU 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 4

Fairfield 3, Quinnipiac 0

George Washington 10-6, St. Bonaventure 3-5

Maine 11, Hartford 10

Manhattan 15, St. Peter’s 7

Monmouth (NJ) 6, Iona 2, 13 innings

Navy 3, Lafayette 0

North Carolina 10, Pittsburgh 6

Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0

Rhode Island 8, UMass 3

Rider 5, Marist 1

Seton Hall 7, Georgetown 1

Siena 17, Niagara 14

South Florida 3, UConn 2

Stony Brook 4, Wagner 2

UMass Lowell 4, UMBC 2

VCU 13, Saint Joseph’s 3

Yale 5, Princeton 4

Xavier 6, Villanova 1

SOUTH

Auburn 4, Georgia 3

Belmont 10, Mercer 4

Charleston Southern 9, SC Upstate 4

Clemson 4, NC State 3, 11 innings

Florida St. 11, Richmond 1

Georgia Southern 10, Arkansas St. 6

Georgia Tech 15, Duke 3

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., ppd.

Jacksonville St. 3, SIU Edwardsville 2

Louisville 12, Virginia 6

Missouri 5, Vanderbilt 2

NC Central 6, Norfolk St. 3

New Orleans 8, Houston Baptist 7, 10 innings

Nicholls 6, Stephen F. Austin 3

Presbyterian 10, Longwood 1

Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, ppd.

Samford 6, W. Carolina 3

South Carolina 11, Kentucky 3

Troy 10, Louisiana-Monroe 4

UAB 9, Charlotte 5

UT-Martin at Murray St., ppd.

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 29, E. Illinois 5

Ball St. 5, Ohio 0

Concordia Chicago 5, Aurora 4

Kent St. 4, Bowling Green 3

Missouri St. 10, Evansville 9

N. Illinois 3, Toledo 2

Notre Dame 5, Canisius 4

Ohio St. 2, Penn St. 0

Valparaiso 7, S. Illinois 1

SOUTHWEST

LSU 3, Arkansas 2

North Alabama at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ccd.

FAR WEST

Air Force 9, Butler 7

