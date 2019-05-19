Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Albany 10, Hartford 2

Arizona 9, Penn St. 5

Binghamton 7, Maine 2

Bryant 13, Sacred Heart 0

CCSU 9, LIU Brooklyn 2

Charleston 5, Delaware 2

Fairfield 10-4, UMBC 4-5

Georgetown 12, Butler 9

Marist 14-x10, Siena 10-14

Marshall 5, Rice 4

Maryland 10, Iowa 8

Notre Dame 11, Boston College 5

Rhode Island 6, La Salle 2

Saint Joseph’s 8-8, UMass 4-5

St. John’s 6, Seton Hall 2

Towson 11, Northeastern 6

UMass Lowell 8, Stony Brook 1

Wagner 10, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

West Virginia 13, George Washington 2

William & Mary 11, Hofstra 4

SOUTH

3:00 PM Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Louisiana-Monroe 8, 7 innings

Auburn 5, LSU 4

Campbell 11, Longwood 0

Charlotte 5, UTSA 4

Coastal Carolina 9, Appalachian St. 6

E. Illinois 13, VMI 5

E. Kentucky 3, Belmont 2, 10 innings

FAU 8, Middle Tennessee 7

FGCU 10, Liberty 9

FIU 5, Louisiana Tech 4

Florida 4, Missouri 3

Furman 5, Mercer 3

Gardner-Webb 14, UNC Asheville 6

Georgia 9, Alabama 1

Georgia Southern 7-7, Georgia St. 2-15

Jacksonville St. 13, Austin Peay 8

Kennesaw St. 13, Jacksonville 10

Lipscomb 4, North Alabama 3

Louisville 11, Florida St. 0

Memphis 10, East Carolina 9

Miami 5, Duke 1

Mississippi 5, Tennessee 4

Morehead St. 8, SE Missouri 7

N.C. State 11, North Carolina 0

Old Dominion 12, W. Kentucky 10

Pittsburgh 9, Georgia Tech 3

Presbyterian 15, Charleston Southern 6

Radford 10, High Point 4

Richmond 11, Saint Louis 3

Samford 9, ETSU 1

South Carolina 10, Mississippi St. 8

Stetson 6, North Florida 5

The Citadel 3, W. Carolina 0

Troy 10, South Alabama 2

Tulane 8, UConn 6

UAB 13, Southern Miss. 10

UCF 11, Houston 10

UIC 20, N. Kentucky 4

UNC Wilmington 4, James Madison 0

UT Martin 8, Tennessee Tech 1

Vanderbilt 7, Kentucky 4

VCU 15, George Mason 2

Virginia Tech 8, Virginia 4

Wake Forest 14, Clemson 5

Wichita St. 7, South Florida 3

Winthrop 9, S.C. Upstate 1

Wofford 14 UNC Greensboro 5

MIDWEST

Ball St. 11, Toledo 8

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, canc.

Cent. Michigan 10, Miami (Ohio) 3

Creighton 8, Villanova 2

CSU Bakersfield 7, Chicago St. 1

Dallas Baptist 12, S. Illinois 1, 7 innings

Fordham 8, Dayton 4

Illinois 5, Michigan St. 3

Illinois St. 10, Evansville 4

Indiana 13, Rutgers 3

Indiana St. 10, Bradley 2

Kansas St. at Kansas, ppd.

Kent St. 4, E. Michigan 0

Minnesota 6, Northwestern 5

Missouri St. 8, Valparaiso 6

Ohio 8, W. Michigan 6

Ohio St. 13, Purdue 11

Oral Roberts 13, Omaha 9

SIU Edwardsville 11, Murray St. 9

W. Illinois 13, Fort Wayne 3

Youngstown St. 9, Milwaukee 3

Xavier 10, Cincinnati 2

SOUTHWEST

Baylor at Oklahoma St., ccd.

Cent. Arkansas 4, Lamar 3

Little Rock 13, Arkansas St. 9

McNeese 5, Houston Baptist 1

New Orleans 10, Stephen F. Austin 1

Texas A&M 6, Arkansas 1

Texas Tech 8, TCU 4

UT Rio Grande Valley 12, Utah Valley 2

FAR WEST

Air Force 8, San Jose St. 2

Arizona St. at California, ppd.

BYU 3, Santa Clara 1

Cal Baptist 9, New Mexico St. 4

Cal Poly 7, UC Riverside 4

Cal St. Fullerton 6, Long Beach St. 1

CS Northridge at San Francisco, ppd.

Fresno St. 11, UNLV 4

N. Colorado 10, Seattle 4

New Mexico 7, San Diego St. 4

Oregon 10, Southern Cal 7

Oregon St. at Stanford, canc.

Saint Mary’s 7, Pepperdine 5

Washington St. 8, Utah 4

UC Irvine 5, UC Davis 2

Loyola Marymount 8, Gonzaga 1

UCLA 4, Washington 0

TOURNAMENTS Ivy League Championship (Best-of-3

Game 1: Harvard 3, Columbia 1

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship

Florida A&M 5, Norfolk St. 4

Florida A&M 5, Norfolk St. 4, Florida A&M wins title

Patriot League Championship (Best-of-3)

Game 2: Navy 4, Army West Point 2, series tied 1-1

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Alabama St. 5, Grambling St. 2, GSU eliminated

Southern U. 7, Texas Southern 6, Texas Southern eliminated

NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 1

Mercyhurst 11, Bloomsburg 0, Mercyhurst advances

Atlantic Region 2

Charleston (W.Va.) 6, Gannon 1, Charleston advances

Central Region 1

Oklahoma Baptist 17, Ark.-Monticello 15, UAM eliminated

Augustana (S.D.) 8, Oklahoma Baptist 6, Augustana advances

Central Region 2

Cent. Missouri 0, Cent. Oklahoma 0, bottom 1, susp.

East Region 1

NYIT 6, Wilmington (Del.) 3, NYIT advances

East Region 2

S. New Hampshire 8, LIU Post 2

S. New Hampshire 4, LIU Post 1, S. New Hampshire advances

Midwest Region 1

Ashland 7, Tiffin 6

Ashland 15, Tiffin 5, Ashland advances

Midwest Region 2

Ill.-Springfield 11, Drury 5, UIS advances

South Region 1

Tampa 6, Nova Southeastern 5, Tampa advances

Southeast Region 1

North Greenville 8, Lincoln Memorial 3, North Greenville advances

Southeast Region 2

Catawba 7, Young Harris 5, Catawba advances

South Central Region 1

Colorado Mesa 11, Colorado Mines 1, Colorado Mesa advances

South Central Region 2

Angelo St. 13, Rogers St. 6

Angelo St. 19, Rogers St. 10, Angelo St. advances

West Region 1

Azusa Pacific 19, Cal Poly Pomona 2, Azusa Pacific advances

West Region 2

Point Loma 8, UC San Diego 7

NCAA Division III Adrian (Mich.) Region

Adrian 6, La Roche 4, 10 innings, La Roche eliminated

Heidelberg 2, Denison 1

Baltimore Region

College of N.J. 8, Farmingdale St. 7, Farmingdale eliminated

Johns Hopkins 12, Susquehanna 2

College of N.J. 7, Susquehanna 4, Susquehanna eliminated

Birmingham (Ala.) Region

(Best-of-3) LaGrange 6, Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange advances

Boston Region

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 11, Baruch 0, Baruch eliminated

UMass Boston 12, Wheaton (Mass.) 2

UMass Boston-Wheaton (Mass.) 7, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 3, St. Joseph’s (Maine) eliminated

Chicago Region

Buena Vista 7, St. John’s (Minn.) 3, St. John’s eliminated

Concordia Chicago vs. Baldwin Wallace, ppd.

Cortland (N.Y.) Region

Penn St. Harrisburg 13, Alvernia 12, Alvernia eliminated

Cortland 10, Tufts 5

Tufts 7, Penn St. Harrisburg 4, Penn St. Harrisburg eliminated

Gorham (Maine) Region

S. Maine 3, Oswego St. 2, Oswego eliminated

New England Coll. 6, MIT 5

S. Maine 14, MIT 5, MIT eliminated

Hartford (Conn.) Region

Salve Regina 13, Keystone 1, Keystone eliminated

Babson 4, Trinity (Conn.) 1

Trinity (Conn.) 7, Salve Regina 2, Salve Regina eliminated

Newport News (Va.) Region

Game 3: Misericordia 4, Christopher Newport 3, Misericordia wins series 3-0

Orange (Calif.) Region (Best-of-5)

Chapman 9, Whitman 4, Whitman leads series 2-1

Whitman 5, Chapman 2, series TIED 2-2

St. Louis Region

Aurora 3, Cornell (Iowa) 2, Cornell eliminated

Coe 5, Washington (Mo.) 1

Washington (Mo.) 10, Aurora 9, Aurora eliminated

Salisbury (Md.) Region

Salisbury 5, Penn St.-Abington 2, PSU Abington eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 2, Rowan 0

Rowan 9, Salisbury 6, Salisbury eliminated

Seguin (Texas) Region

Trinity (Texas) 10, Texas Lutheran 7, TLU eliminated

Concordia Texas 4, Franklin 0

Franklin 6, Trinity (Texas) 2, Trinity (Texas) eliminated

Union (N.J.) Region

Shenandoah 9, Ithaca 2, Ithaca eliminated

Kean 9, Westfield St. 1

Shenandoah 7, Westfield St. 1, Westfield St. eliminated

Whitewater (Wis.) Region

North Central (Ill.) 11, Bethany Lutheran 4, BLC eliminated

Webster 7, Wis.-Whitewater 5

North Central (Ill.) 13, Wis.-Whitewater 4, Wis.-Whitewater eliminated

Wooster (Ohio) Region

Wooster 13, Otterbein 3, Otterbein eliminated

Case Western 11, Rochester 0

Wooster 21, Rochester 4, Rochester eliminated

