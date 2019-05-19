Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany 10, Hartford 2
Arizona 9, Penn St. 5
Binghamton 7, Maine 2
Bryant 13, Sacred Heart 0
CCSU 9, LIU Brooklyn 2
Charleston 5, Delaware 2
Fairfield 10-4, UMBC 4-5
Georgetown 12, Butler 9
Marist 14-x10, Siena 10-14
Marshall 5, Rice 4
Maryland 10, Iowa 8
Notre Dame 11, Boston College 5
Rhode Island 6, La Salle 2
Saint Joseph’s 8-8, UMass 4-5
St. John’s 6, Seton Hall 2
Towson 11, Northeastern 6
UMass Lowell 8, Stony Brook 1
Wagner 10, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
West Virginia 13, George Washington 2
William & Mary 11, Hofstra 4
3:00 PM Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Louisiana-Monroe 8, 7 innings
Auburn 5, LSU 4
Campbell 11, Longwood 0
Charlotte 5, UTSA 4
Coastal Carolina 9, Appalachian St. 6
E. Illinois 13, VMI 5
E. Kentucky 3, Belmont 2, 10 innings
FAU 8, Middle Tennessee 7
FGCU 10, Liberty 9
FIU 5, Louisiana Tech 4
Florida 4, Missouri 3
Furman 5, Mercer 3
Gardner-Webb 14, UNC Asheville 6
Georgia 9, Alabama 1
Georgia Southern 7-7, Georgia St. 2-15
Jacksonville St. 13, Austin Peay 8
Kennesaw St. 13, Jacksonville 10
Lipscomb 4, North Alabama 3
Louisville 11, Florida St. 0
Memphis 10, East Carolina 9
Miami 5, Duke 1
Mississippi 5, Tennessee 4
Morehead St. 8, SE Missouri 7
N.C. State 11, North Carolina 0
Old Dominion 12, W. Kentucky 10
Pittsburgh 9, Georgia Tech 3
Presbyterian 15, Charleston Southern 6
Radford 10, High Point 4
Richmond 11, Saint Louis 3
Samford 9, ETSU 1
South Carolina 10, Mississippi St. 8
Stetson 6, North Florida 5
The Citadel 3, W. Carolina 0
Troy 10, South Alabama 2
Tulane 8, UConn 6
UAB 13, Southern Miss. 10
UCF 11, Houston 10
UIC 20, N. Kentucky 4
UNC Wilmington 4, James Madison 0
UT Martin 8, Tennessee Tech 1
Vanderbilt 7, Kentucky 4
VCU 15, George Mason 2
Virginia Tech 8, Virginia 4
Wake Forest 14, Clemson 5
Wichita St. 7, South Florida 3
Winthrop 9, S.C. Upstate 1
Wofford 14 UNC Greensboro 5
Ball St. 11, Toledo 8
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, canc.
Cent. Michigan 10, Miami (Ohio) 3
Creighton 8, Villanova 2
CSU Bakersfield 7, Chicago St. 1
Dallas Baptist 12, S. Illinois 1, 7 innings
Fordham 8, Dayton 4
Illinois 5, Michigan St. 3
Illinois St. 10, Evansville 4
Indiana 13, Rutgers 3
Indiana St. 10, Bradley 2
Kansas St. at Kansas, ppd.
Kent St. 4, E. Michigan 0
Minnesota 6, Northwestern 5
Missouri St. 8, Valparaiso 6
Ohio 8, W. Michigan 6
Ohio St. 13, Purdue 11
Oral Roberts 13, Omaha 9
SIU Edwardsville 11, Murray St. 9
W. Illinois 13, Fort Wayne 3
Youngstown St. 9, Milwaukee 3
Xavier 10, Cincinnati 2
Baylor at Oklahoma St., ccd.
Cent. Arkansas 4, Lamar 3
Little Rock 13, Arkansas St. 9
McNeese 5, Houston Baptist 1
New Orleans 10, Stephen F. Austin 1
Texas A&M 6, Arkansas 1
Texas Tech 8, TCU 4
UT Rio Grande Valley 12, Utah Valley 2
Air Force 8, San Jose St. 2
Arizona St. at California, ppd.
BYU 3, Santa Clara 1
Cal Baptist 9, New Mexico St. 4
Cal Poly 7, UC Riverside 4
Cal St. Fullerton 6, Long Beach St. 1
CS Northridge at San Francisco, ppd.
Fresno St. 11, UNLV 4
N. Colorado 10, Seattle 4
New Mexico 7, San Diego St. 4
Oregon 10, Southern Cal 7
Oregon St. at Stanford, canc.
Saint Mary’s 7, Pepperdine 5
Washington St. 8, Utah 4
UC Irvine 5, UC Davis 2
Loyola Marymount 8, Gonzaga 1
UCLA 4, Washington 0
|TOURNAMENTS
|Ivy League
|Championship
|(Best-of-3
Game 1: Harvard 3, Columbia 1
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Championship
Florida A&M 5, Norfolk St. 4
Florida A&M 5, Norfolk St. 4, Florida A&M wins title
|Patriot League
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
Game 2: Navy 4, Army West Point 2, series tied 1-1
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Alabama St. 5, Grambling St. 2, GSU eliminated
Southern U. 7, Texas Southern 6, Texas Southern eliminated
|NCAA Division II
|Atlantic Region 1
Mercyhurst 11, Bloomsburg 0, Mercyhurst advances
Charleston (W.Va.) 6, Gannon 1, Charleston advances
Oklahoma Baptist 17, Ark.-Monticello 15, UAM eliminated
Augustana (S.D.) 8, Oklahoma Baptist 6, Augustana advances
Cent. Missouri 0, Cent. Oklahoma 0, bottom 1, susp.
NYIT 6, Wilmington (Del.) 3, NYIT advances
S. New Hampshire 8, LIU Post 2
S. New Hampshire 4, LIU Post 1, S. New Hampshire advances
Ashland 7, Tiffin 6
Ashland 15, Tiffin 5, Ashland advances
Ill.-Springfield 11, Drury 5, UIS advances
Tampa 6, Nova Southeastern 5, Tampa advances
North Greenville 8, Lincoln Memorial 3, North Greenville advances
Catawba 7, Young Harris 5, Catawba advances
Colorado Mesa 11, Colorado Mines 1, Colorado Mesa advances
Angelo St. 13, Rogers St. 6
Angelo St. 19, Rogers St. 10, Angelo St. advances
Azusa Pacific 19, Cal Poly Pomona 2, Azusa Pacific advances
Point Loma 8, UC San Diego 7
Point Loma 7, UC San Diego 5, Point Loma advances
|NCAA Division III
|Adrian (Mich.) Region
Adrian 6, La Roche 4, 10 innings, La Roche eliminated
Heidelberg 2, Denison 1
College of N.J. 8, Farmingdale St. 7, Farmingdale eliminated
Johns Hopkins 12, Susquehanna 2
College of N.J. 7, Susquehanna 4, Susquehanna eliminated
(Best-of-3) LaGrange 6, Birmingham Southern vs. LaGrange advances
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 11, Baruch 0, Baruch eliminated
UMass Boston 12, Wheaton (Mass.) 2
UMass Boston-Wheaton (Mass.) 7, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 3, St. Joseph’s (Maine) eliminated
Buena Vista 7, St. John’s (Minn.) 3, St. John’s eliminated
Concordia Chicago vs. Baldwin Wallace, ppd.
Penn St. Harrisburg 13, Alvernia 12, Alvernia eliminated
Cortland 10, Tufts 5
Tufts 7, Penn St. Harrisburg 4, Penn St. Harrisburg eliminated
S. Maine 3, Oswego St. 2, Oswego eliminated
New England Coll. 6, MIT 5
S. Maine 14, MIT 5, MIT eliminated
Salve Regina 13, Keystone 1, Keystone eliminated
Babson 4, Trinity (Conn.) 1
Trinity (Conn.) 7, Salve Regina 2, Salve Regina eliminated
|Newport News (Va.) Region
Game 3: Misericordia 4, Christopher Newport 3, Misericordia wins series 3-0
|Orange (Calif.) Region
|(Best-of-5)
Chapman 9, Whitman 4, Whitman leads series 2-1
Whitman 5, Chapman 2, series TIED 2-2
Aurora 3, Cornell (Iowa) 2, Cornell eliminated
Coe 5, Washington (Mo.) 1
Washington (Mo.) 10, Aurora 9, Aurora eliminated
Salisbury 5, Penn St.-Abington 2, PSU Abington eliminated
Washington & Jefferson 2, Rowan 0
Rowan 9, Salisbury 6, Salisbury eliminated
Trinity (Texas) 10, Texas Lutheran 7, TLU eliminated
Concordia Texas 4, Franklin 0
Franklin 6, Trinity (Texas) 2, Trinity (Texas) eliminated
Shenandoah 9, Ithaca 2, Ithaca eliminated
Kean 9, Westfield St. 1
Shenandoah 7, Westfield St. 1, Westfield St. eliminated
North Central (Ill.) 11, Bethany Lutheran 4, BLC eliminated
Webster 7, Wis.-Whitewater 5
North Central (Ill.) 13, Wis.-Whitewater 4, Wis.-Whitewater eliminated
Wooster 13, Otterbein 3, Otterbein eliminated
Case Western 11, Rochester 0
Wooster 21, Rochester 4, Rochester eliminated
