Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

May 25, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOURNAMENTS

UCONN 8, Wichita St. 3

Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2

Michigan 18, Nebraska 8

Big 12 Conference

TCU 5, Baylor 2

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 3

Conference USA

SMU 6, Rice 0

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 11, Manhattan 6

Georgia vs. Mississippi St.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU, 4:30

Wofford 5, Samford 2

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Mercer vs., ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford vs., TBD. 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0

Omaha vs., Oral Roberts, 2:45 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference

Georgia-Southern 1, Troy 0

Western Athletic Conference

NCAA Division III
Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Babson 2, Cortland 1, Cortland eliminated

New England Coll. 6, UMass Boston 4, Series tied 1-1

Heidelberg 14, Wooster 1, Wooster eliminated

Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3, Shenandoah eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4, Misericordia eliminated

Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6, Concordia Chicago eliminated

NAIA

Bellvue 11, Faulkner 8

NCCAA
Championship

Concordia (Mich.) 6, Warner 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.