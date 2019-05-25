Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

TOURNAMENTS

UCONN 8, Wichita St. 3

Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2

Michigan 18, Nebraska 8

Big 12 Conference

TCU 5, Baylor 2

Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 3

Conference USA

SMU 6, Rice 0

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 11, Manhattan 6

Georgia vs. Mississippi St.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU, 4:30

Wofford 5, Samford 2

Mercer vs., ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford vs., TBD. 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0

Omaha vs., Oral Roberts, 2:45 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference

Georgia-Southern 1, Troy 0

Western Athletic Conference

NCAA Division III Super Regionals (Best-of-3)

Babson 2, Cortland 1, Cortland eliminated

New England Coll. 6, UMass Boston 4, Series tied 1-1

Heidelberg 14, Wooster 1, Wooster eliminated

Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3, Shenandoah eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4, Misericordia eliminated

Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6, Concordia Chicago eliminated

NAIA

Bellvue 11, Faulkner 8

NCCAA Championship

Concordia (Mich.) 6, Warner 2

