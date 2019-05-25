Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

TOURNAMENTS
UCONN 8, Wichita St. 3
Liberty 5, Jacksonville 2
Michigan 18, Nebraska 8
TCU 5, Baylor 2
Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 3
SMU 6, Rice 0
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quinnipiac 11, Manhattan 6
Georgia vs. Mississippi St.
Vanderbilt vs. LSU, 4:30
Wofford 5, Samford 2
Mercer vs., ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Samford vs., TBD. 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts 6, Omaha 0
Omaha vs., Oral Roberts, 2:45 p.m.
Georgia-Southern 1, Troy 0
Western Athletic Conference
|NCAA Division III
|Super Regionals (Best-of-3)
Babson 2, Cortland 1, Cortland eliminated
New England Coll. 6, UMass Boston 4, Series tied 1-1
Heidelberg 14, Wooster 1, Wooster eliminated
Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3, Shenandoah eliminated
Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4, Misericordia eliminated
Webster 17, Concordia Chicago 6, Concordia Chicago eliminated
Bellvue 11, Faulkner 8
Concordia (Mich.) 6, Warner 2
