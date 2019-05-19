Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Results

May 19, 2019 5:35 pm
 
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the Second annual Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park, the eighth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Clay Millican, 3.749 seconds, 325.30 mph vs. 16. Dan Mercier, 4.124, 287.60; 2. Mike Salinas, 3.754, 323.04 vs. 15. Cameron Ferre, 3.998, 293.92; 3. Brittany Force, 3.772, 319.98 vs. 14. Audrey Worm, 3.968, 297.55; 4. Steve Torrence, 3.773, 321.81 vs. 13. Todd Paton, 3.926, 309.63; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.783, 323.81 vs. 12. Scott Palmer, 3.886, 321.65; 6. Leah Pritchett, 3.793, 321.58 vs. 11. Antron Brown, 3.839, 320.97; 7. Richie Crampton, 3.796, 314.83 vs. 10. Austin Prock, 3.824, 324.83; 8. Terry McMillen, 3.811, 320.51 vs. 9. Billy Torrence, 3.812, 319.75.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Ike Maier, 4.265, 266.69; 18. Lex Joon, 4.643, 164.55.

Funny Car — 1. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.899, 321.88 vs. 16. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 5.619, 125.54; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.922, 323.58 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.170, 296.96; 3. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.927, 321.50 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.085, 309.34; 4. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.961, 318.47 vs. 13. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.045, 316.23; 5. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.964, 316.45 vs. 12. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.029, 310.05; 6. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.967, 326.32 vs. 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.017, 309.77; 7. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.991, 321.27 vs. 10. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.005, 320.28; 8. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.001, 322.04 vs. 9. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.003, 315.27.

Pro Stock — 1. Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.563, 210.11 vs. 16. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.957, 200.65; 2. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.569, 210.37 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.841, 201.55; 3. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.573, 210.54 vs. 14. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 6.763, 204.08; 4. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.573, 208.59 vs. 13. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.680, 208.75; 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.578, 209.56 vs. 12. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.649, 207.34; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.578, 209.30 vs. 11. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.603, 208.97; 7. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.578, 208.30 vs. 10. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.598, 210.83; 8. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.583, 209.20 vs. 9. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.587, 208.14.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Alan Prusiensky, 7.978, 128.63.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.812, 196.4

