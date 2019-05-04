Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Eduardo Núñez from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Tzu-Wei Lin on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Miguel Andújar from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Mike Ford to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF Joey Curletta was claimed by Boston (AL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Recalled OF Peter O’Brien from New Orleans (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Kevin Newman from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Pablo Reyes to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Lyons from Indianapolis.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF David Bergin and C Maxx Garrett.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Austin Orvis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL).

