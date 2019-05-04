Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

May 4, 2019 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Eduardo Núñez from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Tzu-Wei Lin on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Miguel Andújar from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Mike Ford to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF Joey Curletta was claimed by Boston (AL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Recalled OF Peter O’Brien from New Orleans (PCL).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Kevin Newman from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Pablo Reyes to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Lyons from Indianapolis.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF David Bergin and C Maxx Garrett.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Austin Orvis.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.