Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Eduardo Núñez from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Tzu-Wei Lin on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Appointed INF Taylor Ward as the 26th man.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Miguel Andújar from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Mike Ford to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF Joey Curletta was claimed by Boston (AL). Acquired RHP Austin Adams from Washington for LHP Nick Wells and cash considerations.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released OF Matt Kemp. Optioned OF Scott Schebler to Louisville (IL). Recalled LHP Cody Reed from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHPs Yency Almonte and DJ Johnson from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Tyler Anderson to Albuquerque. Placed LHP Harrison Musgrave on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Recalled OF Peter O’Brien from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Luis Avilán on the 10-Day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Flexen from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Kevin Newman from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Pablo Reyes to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Lyons from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Luke Gregerson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Michael Wielansky and RHP Cody Deason was transferred from extended spring training to the team. Announced RHP Joey Gonzalez was transferred to Fayetteville (Carolina) and RHP Felipe Tejada was transferred to extended spring training.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF David Bergin and C Maxx Garrett.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Austin Orvis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL).

