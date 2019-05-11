Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Martín Pérez on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Rochester as the 26th man.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Edwin Jackson from Oakland for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Xavier Cedeño off of the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Allen Webster on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Francisco Mejía on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Austin Allen from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Aaron Altherr off waivers from Philadelphia.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Adam Atkins to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Sold the contract of RHP Michael Blazek to Washington (NL).

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP David Holmberg.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released LHP Brandon Presley.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of RHP Dylan Thompson to Boston (AL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Ventell Bryant and LBs Noah Dawkins and Sterling Sheffield.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LBs Drue Tranquill and LB Emeke Egbule, QB Easton Stick and DT Cortez Broughton.

COLLEGE

UCONN — Announced women’s junior basketball G Evina Westbrook has transferred from Tennessee.

