Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

May 25, 2019 3:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX —Recalled LHP Manny Banuelos from 10-day (IL). Placed C Welington Castillo on 7-day (IL). Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled IF Kyle Seager from 60-day (IL). Optioned INF Dylan Moore to Tacoma (WA. Placed Sam Tuivailala to 60-day (IL)

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Tim Collins and RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa. Optioned RHP James Norwood and OF Mark Zagunis to Iowa.

NEW YORK METS —Recalled LHP Jason Vargas from (IL). Optioned IF Luis Guillorne to Syracuse (IL).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Aquired RHP George Kontos’ contract from Long Island (AL). Returned RHP Cody Mincey to the active list. Recalled RHP James Bourque from Harrisburg. Optioned RHP Joe Ross to Fresno (Calif.) Recalled from rehab OF Andrew Stevenson and optioned him to Fresno (Calif).

American Association League

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS: Released RHP Reese Gregory. Signed RHP Cole Christensen.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS: Signed RHP Eric Morell LHP; Braulio Torres-Perez signed with the Pericos de Puebla (Mexican League).

KANSAS CITY T-BONES: Sold the contract of RHP Randall Delgado to the New York Yankees.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS: Released RHP Colby Blueberg.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN: Released LHP Kevin Matthews.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES: Signed C Cody Young.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jamar McGloster and Israel Helms.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.