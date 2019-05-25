Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX —Recalled LHP Manny Banuelos from 10-day (IL). Placed C Welington Castillo on 7-day (IL). Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled IF Kyle Seager from 60-day (IL). Optioned INF Dylan Moore to Tacoma (WA. Placed Sam Tuivailala to 60-day (IL)

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Tim Collins and RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa. Optioned RHP James Norwood and OF Mark Zagunis to Iowa.

NEW YORK METS —Recalled LHP Jason Vargas from (IL). Optioned IF Luis Guillorne to Syracuse (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Aquired RHP George Kontos’ contract from Long Island (AL). Returned RHP Cody Mincey to the active list. Recalled RHP James Bourque from Harrisburg. Optioned RHP Joe Ross to Fresno (Calif.) Recalled from rehab OF Andrew Stevenson and optioned him to Fresno (Calif).

American Association League

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS: Released RHP Reese Gregory. Signed RHP Cole Christensen.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS: Signed RHP Eric Morell LHP; Braulio Torres-Perez signed with the Pericos de Puebla (Mexican League).

KANSAS CITY T-BONES: Sold the contract of RHP Randall Delgado to the New York Yankees.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS: Released RHP Colby Blueberg.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN: Released LHP Kevin Matthews.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES: Signed C Cody Young.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jamar McGloster and Israel Helms.

