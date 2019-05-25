Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Manny Banuelos from 10-day IL. Placed C Welington Castillo on 7-day IL. Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Place OF George Springer on 10-day IL. Recalled Derek Fisher from Round Rock.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day IL

NEW YORK YANKESS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Fernando Rodney for assignment. Selected LFP Wei-Chung Wang from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled IF Kyle Seager from 60-day IL. Optioned INF Dylan Moore to Tacoma (WA. Placed Sam Tuivailala to 60-day (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled SS Elvis Andrus from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Tim Collins and RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP James Norwood and OF Mark Zagunis to Iowa.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Jason Vargas from IL. Optioned IF Luis Guillorne to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Michael Felix to Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP Chris Stratton on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Mac Williamson for assignment. Placed RHP Trevor Gott on the 10-day IL. Selected OF Mike Yastrzemski from Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Dereck Rodriguez from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Aquired RHP George Kontos’ contract from Long Island (AL). Returned RHP Cody Mincey to the active list. Recalled RHP James Bourque from Harrisburg. Optioned RHP Joe Ross to Fresno (Calif.) Recalled from rehab OF Andrew Stevenson and optioned him to Fresno (Calif).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Reese Gregory. Signed RHP Cole Christensen.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Eric Morell LHP; Braulio Torres-Perez signed with the Pericos de Puebla (Mexican League).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Justin Curry, 3B Frank Podkul and RHP Miko Sklar.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of RHP Randall Delgado to the New York Yankees.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Colby Blueberg.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Kevin Matthews.

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Transfered INF Freudis Nova from extended spring training. Recalled C Ruben Castro from the 7-day IL. Transferred OF Marty Costes to Fayetteville (CL) and OF Ramiro Rodriguez to extended spring training.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Trey Fulton and OF General McArthur.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed C Cody Young.

Canadian Football League

BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS — Signed PK Sergio Castillo.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jamar McGloster and Israel Helms.

