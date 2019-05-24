Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Savarino’s stoppage goal lifts Real Salt Lake past Atlanta

May 24, 2019 11:29 pm
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino’s long-range blast late in stoppage time gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Savarino shook free and sent a high, hard shot from outside the box to the far side for his second goal of the season.

Sebastian Saucedo opened the scoring for Salt Lake (6-6-1) in the 36th minute. Outside the box, Saucedo put the ball between diving goalkeeper Brian Guzan and the post.

Josef Martínez tied it for defending MSL champion Atlanta (6-5-2) in the 78th minute. Martínez finished a run down the middle by slipping around a defender in the box just in time to slot Franco Escobar’s centering pass past Nick Rimando.

