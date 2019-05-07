Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SC Carolina Panthers HQ, practice fields bid faces key vote

May 7, 2019 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate appears to be preparing for a key vote on whether to give the Carolina Panthers tax breaks and incentives to move their practice fields out of North Carolina.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian removed his objection from the bill Tuesday so it could come to a vote.

But the Democrat from Columbia said he still thought the bill was poorly written. And he also said he thought Gov. Henry McMaster and other supporters have intentionally been vague and inaccurate about the measure. The bill aims to motivate the NFL team to build a new practice facility and team headquarters about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of its current facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harpootlian says the Panthers have made no promises.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A vote could come later Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.