Seahawks add Al Woods, announce Ezekiel Ansah signing

May 10, 2019 9:54 pm
 
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Free-agent defensive tackle Al Woods has agreed to a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks according to his agency.

Woods’ agency, SportsTrust Advisers, announced the agreement on social media on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, the Seahawks officially announced the signing of defensive end Ezekiel Ansah after the sides agreed to a one-year deal earlier in the week. Ansah missed a significant portion of last season due to shoulder injuries that required offseason surgery. Seattle released defensive end Nate Orchard to clear a roster spot for Ansah.

Woods spent the past two seasons with Indianapolis where he started 24 of 30 regular-season games. Woods had a career-high 44 tackles in 2017 and had 24 tackles last season. Woods will add depth to Seattle’s defensive tackle rotation.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

