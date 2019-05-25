Listen Live Sports

Senior PGA Championship Scores

May 25, 2019 5:54 pm
 
Saturday
At Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, N.Y.
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 6,896; Par 70
Third Round
Paul Broadhurst 70-67-67—204
Retief Goosen 67-72-67—206
Ken Tanigawa 67-74-66—207
Scott McCarron 72-69-67—208
Corey Pavin 69-74-66—209
John Riegger 69-71-69—209
Esteban Toledo 70-67-74—211
Jesper Parnevik 68-74-70—212
Mike Goodes 72-69-71—212
Jerry Kelly 70-70-72—212
Kirk Triplett 70-71-72—213
Scott Parel 66-73-74—213
Duffy Waldorf 69-74-71—214
Rocco Mediate 71-71-72—214
Taichi Teshima 69-77-69—215
Vijay Singh 72-73-70—215
Bob Sowards 71-73-71—215
Tommy Armour III 70-73-72—215
Paul Lawrie 69-72-74—215
Prayad Marksaeng 71-74-71—216
David Frost 72-71-73—216
Darren Clarke 68-74-74—216
Jerry Smith 71-74-72—217
Wes Short, Jr. 72-73-72—217
Brandt Jobe 71-72-74—217
Tom Lehman 75-73-69—217
Mark Brown 74-72-72—218
Steve Pate 74-72-72—218
Bernhard Langer 72-74-72—218
Mike Miles 69-75-74—218
Peter Baker 72-72-74—218
Bart Bryant 74-70-74—218
Billy Andrade 72-75-71—218
Gregory Meyer 71-72-75—218
Doug Garwood 70-73-75—218
Steve Flesch 78-70-70—218
Marco Dawson 67-74-77—218
Stephen Ames 73-72-74—219
Paul Goydos 72-74-73—219
Stephen Leaney 74-72-73—219
Scott Dunlap 72-74-73—219
Rafael Gómez 71-75-73—219
Carlos Franco 73-74-72—219
Lee Janzen 73-75-71—219
Woody Austin 74-75-70—219
Colin Montgomerie 74-75-70—219
Jeff Maggert 68-78-74—220
Peter Fowler 71-74-75—220
David McKenzie 73-71-76—220
Thaworn Wiratchant 73-74-73—220
Steve Stricker 76-72-72—220
Steve Jones 77-71-72—220
Shaun Micheel 74-74-72—220
Cliff Kresge 73-75-72—220
Tom Pernice Jr. 76-72-72—220
Gibby Gilbert III 69-76-76—221
Toru Suzuki 77-70-74—221
Tim Petrovic 71-73-77—221
Mark Brooks 71-76-74—221
Chad Proehl 76-71-74—221
Scott Hoch 70-77-74—221
Olin Browne 73-75-73—221
Billy Mayfair 75-74-73—222
Bob May 71-71-81—223
Jay Haas 74-74-75—223
Stuart Smith 74-75-74—223
John Huston 69-77-78—224
Omar Uresti 70-76-78—224
Dan Forsman 72-75-77—224
Paul Eales 76-73-75—224
Jared Melson 76-73-75—224
Gary Hallberg 72-74-79—225
Larry Mize 76-73-76—225
Paul McGinley 73-72-81—226
Mark Mielke 73-76-77—226
Thomas Levet 70-78-79—227

