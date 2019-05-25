Senior PGA Championship Scores

Saturday At Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, N.Y. Purse: $3.25 million Yardage: 6,896; Par 70 Third Round Paul Broadhurst 70-67-67—204 Retief Goosen 67-72-67—206 Ken Tanigawa 67-74-66—207 Scott McCarron 72-69-67—208 Corey Pavin 69-74-66—209 John Riegger 69-71-69—209 Esteban Toledo 70-67-74—211 Jesper Parnevik 68-74-70—212 Mike Goodes 72-69-71—212 Jerry Kelly 70-70-72—212 Kirk Triplett 70-71-72—213 Scott Parel 66-73-74—213 Duffy Waldorf 69-74-71—214 Rocco Mediate 71-71-72—214 Taichi Teshima 69-77-69—215 Vijay Singh 72-73-70—215 Bob Sowards 71-73-71—215 Tommy Armour III 70-73-72—215 Paul Lawrie 69-72-74—215 Prayad Marksaeng 71-74-71—216 David Frost 72-71-73—216 Darren Clarke 68-74-74—216 Jerry Smith 71-74-72—217 Wes Short, Jr. 72-73-72—217 Brandt Jobe 71-72-74—217 Tom Lehman 75-73-69—217 Mark Brown 74-72-72—218 Steve Pate 74-72-72—218 Bernhard Langer 72-74-72—218 Mike Miles 69-75-74—218 Peter Baker 72-72-74—218 Bart Bryant 74-70-74—218 Billy Andrade 72-75-71—218 Gregory Meyer 71-72-75—218 Doug Garwood 70-73-75—218 Steve Flesch 78-70-70—218 Marco Dawson 67-74-77—218 Stephen Ames 73-72-74—219 Paul Goydos 72-74-73—219 Stephen Leaney 74-72-73—219 Scott Dunlap 72-74-73—219 Rafael Gómez 71-75-73—219 Carlos Franco 73-74-72—219 Lee Janzen 73-75-71—219 Woody Austin 74-75-70—219 Colin Montgomerie 74-75-70—219 Jeff Maggert 68-78-74—220 Peter Fowler 71-74-75—220 David McKenzie 73-71-76—220 Thaworn Wiratchant 73-74-73—220 Steve Stricker 76-72-72—220 Steve Jones 77-71-72—220 Shaun Micheel 74-74-72—220 Cliff Kresge 73-75-72—220 Tom Pernice Jr. 76-72-72—220 Gibby Gilbert III 69-76-76—221 Toru Suzuki 77-70-74—221 Tim Petrovic 71-73-77—221 Mark Brooks 71-76-74—221 Chad Proehl 76-71-74—221 Scott Hoch 70-77-74—221 Olin Browne 73-75-73—221 Billy Mayfair 75-74-73—222 Bob May 71-71-81—223 Jay Haas 74-74-75—223 Stuart Smith 74-75-74—223 John Huston 69-77-78—224 Omar Uresti 70-76-78—224 Dan Forsman 72-75-77—224 Paul Eales 76-73-75—224 Jared Melson 76-73-75—224 Gary Hallberg 72-74-79—225 Larry Mize 76-73-76—225 Paul McGinley 73-72-81—226 Mark Mielke 73-76-77—226 Thomas Levet 70-78-79—227

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.