Senior PGA Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Oak Hill Country Club
|Rochester, N.Y.
|Purse: $3.25 million
|Yardage: 6,896; Par 70
|Third Round
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-67-67—204
|Retief Goosen
|67-72-67—206
|Ken Tanigawa
|67-74-66—207
|Scott McCarron
|72-69-67—208
|Corey Pavin
|69-74-66—209
|John Riegger
|69-71-69—209
|Esteban Toledo
|70-67-74—211
|Jesper Parnevik
|68-74-70—212
|Mike Goodes
|72-69-71—212
|Jerry Kelly
|70-70-72—212
|Kirk Triplett
|70-71-72—213
|Scott Parel
|66-73-74—213
|Duffy Waldorf
|69-74-71—214
|Rocco Mediate
|71-71-72—214
|Taichi Teshima
|69-77-69—215
|Vijay Singh
|72-73-70—215
|Bob Sowards
|71-73-71—215
|Tommy Armour III
|70-73-72—215
|Paul Lawrie
|69-72-74—215
|Prayad Marksaeng
|71-74-71—216
|David Frost
|72-71-73—216
|Darren Clarke
|68-74-74—216
|Jerry Smith
|71-74-72—217
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-73-72—217
|Brandt Jobe
|71-72-74—217
|Tom Lehman
|75-73-69—217
|Mark
|Brown
|74-72-72—218
|Steve Pate
|74-72-72—218
|Bernhard Langer
|72-74-72—218
|Mike Miles
|69-75-74—218
|Peter Baker
|72-72-74—218
|Bart Bryant
|74-70-74—218
|Billy Andrade
|72-75-71—218
|Gregory Meyer
|71-72-75—218
|Doug Garwood
|70-73-75—218
|Steve Flesch
|78-70-70—218
|Marco Dawson
|67-74-77—218
|Stephen Ames
|73-72-74—219
|Paul Goydos
|72-74-73—219
|Stephen Leaney
|74-72-73—219
|Scott Dunlap
|72-74-73—219
|Rafael Gómez
|71-75-73—219
|Carlos Franco
|73-74-72—219
|Lee Janzen
|73-75-71—219
|Woody Austin
|74-75-70—219
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-75-70—219
|Jeff Maggert
|68-78-74—220
|Peter Fowler
|71-74-75—220
|David McKenzie
|73-71-76—220
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|73-74-73—220
|Steve Stricker
|76-72-72—220
|Steve Jones
|77-71-72—220
|Shaun Micheel
|74-74-72—220
|Cliff Kresge
|73-75-72—220
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|76-72-72—220
|Gibby Gilbert III
|69-76-76—221
|Toru Suzuki
|77-70-74—221
|Tim Petrovic
|71-73-77—221
|Mark Brooks
|71-76-74—221
|Chad Proehl
|76-71-74—221
|Scott Hoch
|70-77-74—221
|Olin Browne
|73-75-73—221
|Billy Mayfair
|75-74-73—222
|Bob May
|71-71-81—223
|Jay Haas
|74-74-75—223
|Stuart
|Smith
|74-75-74—223
|John Huston
|69-77-78—224
|Omar Uresti
|70-76-78—224
|Dan Forsman
|72-75-77—224
|Paul Eales
|76-73-75—224
|Jared Melson
|76-73-75—224
|Gary Hallberg
|72-74-79—225
|Larry Mize
|76-73-76—225
|Paul McGinley
|73-72-81—226
|Mark Mielke
|73-76-77—226
|Thomas Levet
|70-78-79—227
