Sharks-Avalanche Sums

|San Jose
|0
|2
|1
|0—3
|Colorado
|0
|2
|1
|1—4
First Period_None. Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (holding), 12:06; Thornton, SJ, (tripping), 15:00; Rantanen, COL, (tripping), 15:34.
Second Period_1, Colorado, Jost 2 (Compher, Cole), 4:05. 2, San Jose, Vlasic 2 (Meier, Nyquist), 14:36. 3, Colorado, Compher 3 (Soderberg, Kerfoot), 18:44. 4, San Jose, Burns 5 (E.Karlsson), 19:50. Penalties_Haley, SJ, (roughing), 9:17.
Third Period_5, Colorado, Compher 4 (Brassard, Wilson), 4:00. 6, San Jose, Vlasic 3 (Nyquist, Couture), 17:32. Penalties_None.
Overtime_7, Colorado, Landeskog 3 (Makar), 2:32. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-8-8-1_22. Colorado 11-8-5-2_26.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Colorado 0 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 7-5 (26 shots-22 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 7-4 (22-19).
A_18,098 (18,007). T_2:54.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.