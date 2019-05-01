Sharks-Avalanche Sums

San Jose 2 0 2—4 Colorado 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 7 (Meier, Nyquist), 15:24. 2, San Jose, Meier 3, 18:42. Penalties_Nieto, COL, (holding), 4:55; Cole, COL, (interference), 9:02; Kane, SJ, (high sticking), 10:22.

Second Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 5 (Cole), 15:51. Penalties_Cole, COL, (high sticking), 5:06; Dillon, SJ, (interference), 10:48; Kerfoot, COL, (interference), 13:51.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Nieto 4 (Makar, Girard), 11:45. 5, San Jose, Couture 8 (Nyquist, Meier), 12:50. 6, San Jose, Couture 9 (M.Karlsson), 19:30. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 6:02; Couture, SJ, (tripping), 17:04.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-13-5_31. Colorado 7-9-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 6-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 5-3 (30-27).

A_18,106 (18,007). T_2:22.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

