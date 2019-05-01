Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Avalanche Sums

May 1, 2019 12:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 2 0 2—4
Colorado 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 7 (Meier, Nyquist), 15:24. 2, San Jose, Meier 3, 18:42. Penalties_Nieto, COL, (holding), 4:55; Cole, COL, (interference), 9:02; Kane, SJ, (high sticking), 10:22.

Second Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 5 (Cole), 15:51. Penalties_Cole, COL, (high sticking), 5:06; Dillon, SJ, (interference), 10:48; Kerfoot, COL, (interference), 13:51.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Nieto 4 (Makar, Girard), 11:45. 5, San Jose, Couture 8 (Nyquist, Meier), 12:50. 6, San Jose, Couture 9 (M.Karlsson), 19:30. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 6:02; Couture, SJ, (tripping), 17:04.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-13-5_31. Colorado 7-9-11_27.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 6-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 5-3 (30-27).

A_18,106 (18,007). T_2:22.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.