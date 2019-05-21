Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Blues Sum

May 21, 2019 11:27 pm
 
San Jose 0 1 0—1
St. Louis 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 6 (Blais, O’Reilly), 1:32. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 8 (O’Reilly, Parayko), 16:16 (pp).

Second Period_3, San Jose, Gambrell 1 (Jones, Donskoi), 6:40. 4, St. Louis, Schenn 2 (Thomas, Pietrangelo), 12:47 (pp).

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Bozak 5 (Perron, O’Reilly), 13:05. 6, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (Sundqvist), 17:45.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-7-10_26. St. Louis 7-9-3_19.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; St. Louis 2 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 10-9 (18 shots-14 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 12-7 (26-25).

A_18,684 (19,150). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

