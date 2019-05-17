Sharks-Blues Sums

San Jose 0 0 1—1 St. Louis 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 1, 0:35. 2, St. Louis, Bozak 4 (Tarasenko, Maroon), 17:53 (pp). Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (holding stick), 5:09; Meier, SJ, (hooking), 17:44.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Blais, STL, (hooking), 5:41; Schenn, STL, (roughing), 8:24; Vlasic, SJ, (slashing), 8:24.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Hertl 10 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 6:48 (pp). Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (high sticking), 4:35; Pietrangelo, STL, (interference), 6:01; Barbashev, STL, (tripping), 9:52; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 12:33.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-11-10_30. St. Louis 10-8-4_22.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 10-7 (22 shots-20 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 10-7 (30-29).

A_18,496 (19,150). T_2:30.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

