Sharks bring back Bob Boughner as assistant

May 29, 2019 5:27 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are bringing back former Florida coach Bob Boughner as an assistant.

The Sharks announced Wednesday that Boughner will return to coach on Peter DeBoer’s staff in place of Rob Zettler.

Boughner oversaw the defense on the Sharks when they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and then the following year when Brent Burns won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman.

Boughner then was hired as head coach in Florida in 2017 and had an 80-62-22 record in two seasons. The Panthers didn’t make the playoffs either year and Boughner was fired.

