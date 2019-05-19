Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid

May 19, 2019 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored late, Tim Howard had his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday night for their first win of the season.

Howard finished with a season-high six saves for Colorado (1-9-2), which snapped an 11-game winless streak, including eight consecutive losses.

Shinyashiki, on the counter-attack, brought it down the middle and tapped it to Kei Kamara, whose shot from the center of the box was stopped by sliding goalkeeper David Bingham. The rebound bounced to Shinyashiki, who first-timed a left-footer into an empty net from near the spot in the 82nd minute.

Los Angeles was without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who leads the team with nine goals this season, who served the first of a two-game suspension for violent conduct. The Galaxy (7-5-1) have lost four in a row.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.