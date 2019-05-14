Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Skomina picked as referee for Champions League final

May 14, 2019 9:44 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Damir Skomina will be the referee for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Skomina has handled four Champions League games this season, including Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 42-year-old Slovenian will officiate the final at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1.

Skomina also refereed the Europa League final in 2017, when Man United beat Ajax, and the 2012 Super Cup, which Atletico Madrid won over Chelsea.

He worked three games at last year’s World Cup and showed the fastest red card, sending off Colombia defender Carlos Sanchez for a handball in the fourth minute against Japan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

