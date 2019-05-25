Sky-Lynx, Box

CHICAGO (71)

DeShields 0-7 0-0 0, Dolson 2-3 2-2 6, Quigley 4-9 0-0 10, Vandersloot 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 5-12 0-0 11, Copper 4-8 3-3 11, Jackson 3-6 0-2 6, Lavender 4-8 2-2 10, Ndour 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 2-6 3-4 7, Samuelson 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 29-71 12-15 71.

MINNESOTA (89)

Collier 8-10 8-11 27, Dantas 1-3 0-1 2, Fowles 6-8 4-6 16, Robinson 5-14 3-4 13, Sims 4-12 2-2 11, Brown 3-10 2-2 10, Coates 1-2 1-2 3, Shepard 0-3 3-4 3, Talbot 2-5 0-0 4, Ting 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 23-32 89.

Chicago 24 16 10 21—71 Minnesota 22 24 24 19—89

3-Point Goals_Chicago 3-13 (Quigley 2-5, Williams 1-3, DeShields 0-2, Vandersloot 0-3), Minnesota 6-20 (Collier 3-4, Brown 2-7, Sims 1-3, Shepard 0-1, Talbot 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 30 (Dolson 7), Minnesota 47 (Shepard 13). Assists_Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 8), Minnesota 17 (Shepard 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Minnesota 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Sky (Defensive three second). A_8,524 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.