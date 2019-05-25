Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sky-Lynx, Box

May 25, 2019 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHICAGO (71)

DeShields 0-7 0-0 0, Dolson 2-3 2-2 6, Quigley 4-9 0-0 10, Vandersloot 3-10 0-0 6, Williams 5-12 0-0 11, Copper 4-8 3-3 11, Jackson 3-6 0-2 6, Lavender 4-8 2-2 10, Ndour 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 2-6 3-4 7, Samuelson 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 29-71 12-15 71.

MINNESOTA (89)

Collier 8-10 8-11 27, Dantas 1-3 0-1 2, Fowles 6-8 4-6 16, Robinson 5-14 3-4 13, Sims 4-12 2-2 11, Brown 3-10 2-2 10, Coates 1-2 1-2 3, Shepard 0-3 3-4 3, Talbot 2-5 0-0 4, Ting 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 23-32 89.

Chicago 24 16 10 21—71
Minnesota 22 24 24 19—89

3-Point Goals_Chicago 3-13 (Quigley 2-5, Williams 1-3, DeShields 0-2, Vandersloot 0-3), Minnesota 6-20 (Collier 3-4, Brown 2-7, Sims 1-3, Shepard 0-1, Talbot 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 30 (Dolson 7), Minnesota 47 (Shepard 13). Assists_Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 8), Minnesota 17 (Shepard 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Minnesota 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Sky (Defensive three second). A_8,524 (19,356).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.