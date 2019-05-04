Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sounders-Minnesota United, Sums

May 4, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle 1 0—1
Minnesota 1 0—1

First half_1, Minnesota, Opara, 1 (Gregus), 26th minute; 2, Seattle, Roldan, 2, 42nd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Gregus, 45th.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Cory Richardson; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

A_19,832.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Handwalla Bwana (Will Bruin, 60th), Kim Kee-Hee, Chad Marshall, Brad Smith; Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez (Raul Ruidiaz, 85th), Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Roman Torres, 79th).

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Eric Miller, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Romario Ibarra, 68th), Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Darwin Quintero, 76th); Angelo Rodriguez.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.