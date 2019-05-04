Sounders-Minnesota United, Sums

|Seattle
|1
|0—1
|Minnesota
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Minnesota, Opara, 1 (Gregus), 26th minute; 2, Seattle, Roldan, 2, 42nd.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Gregus, 45th.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Cory Richardson; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.
A_19,832.
___
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Handwalla Bwana (Will Bruin, 60th), Kim Kee-Hee, Chad Marshall, Brad Smith; Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez (Raul Ruidiaz, 85th), Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Roman Torres, 79th).
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Eric Miller, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Romario Ibarra, 68th), Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Darwin Quintero, 76th); Angelo Rodriguez.
