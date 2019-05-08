Listen Live Sports

Sounders sign defenders Arreaga, Jones ahead of deadline

May 8, 2019 12:56 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders bolstered their defense by signing Ecuadorian central defender Xavier Arreaga and bringing back Joevin Jones ahead of the MLS transfer window deadline.

Seattle announced the pair of signings on Tuesday night. Arreaga is being signed as a designated player after the 24-year-old spent the past four seasons with Barcelona SC in Ecuador. Jones, who played for Seattle through the 2017 season, is returning after spending time in German playing for SV Darmstadt.

While the return of Jones gives Seattle a versatile player who can play both in defense and the midfield, the signing of Arreaga is more important in bolstering Seattle’s back line. Chad Marshall has been one of the top defenders in MLS, but has been dealing with injuries late last season and early this year. Arreaga started 78 of 79 matches playing in the top league in Ecuador and made his first national team appearance late last year.

Jones spent the 2016-17 seasons with Seattle before his move to Germany.

