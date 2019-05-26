Listen Live Sports

Sounders-Sporting KC, Sums

May 26, 2019 8:34 pm
 
Seattle 0 2—2
Kansas City 2 1—3

First half_1, Kansas City, Russell, 5 (Croizet), 29th minute; 2, Kansas City, Russell, 6, 45th.

Second half_3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 5 (Leerdam), 63rd; 4, Kansas City, Russell, 7 (Rowe), 68th; 5, Seattle, Leerdam, 4 (Lodeiro), 71st.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick.

Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Feilhaber, 26th; Croizet, 34th. Seattle, Torres, 13th; Lodeiro, 60th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante; Andrew Bigelow; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_19,882.

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler (Graham Smith, 79th), Seth Sinovic; Yohan Croizet (Jimmy Medranda, 89th), Benny Feilhaber (Gianluca Busio, 75th), Felipe Gutierrez, Nicolas Hasler, Kelyn Rowe, Ilie Sanchez; Johnny Russell.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Handwalla Bwana (Nouhou Tolo, 60th), Kim Kee-Hee (Xavier Arreaga, 38th), Kelvin Leerdam, Brad Smith, Roman Torres; Jordy Delem (Will Bruin, 78th), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp; Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

