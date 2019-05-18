Sounders-Union, Sums

Seattle 0 0—0 Philadelphia 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Tolo, 56th; Campbell, 86th. Philadelphia, Przybylko, 72nd; Picault, 83rd.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva; Eric Boria; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_18,540.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jonathan Campbell, Kim Kee-Hee, Nouhou Tolo (Kelvin Leerdam, 71st), Roman Torres; Jordy Delem (Handwalla Bwana, 76th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin (Raul Ruidiaz, 79th), Nicolas Lodeiro.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Fafa Picault, 77th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 57th).

