Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sounders-Union, Sums

May 18, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle 0 0—0
Philadelphia 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Tolo, 56th; Campbell, 86th. Philadelphia, Przybylko, 72nd; Picault, 83rd.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva; Eric Boria; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_18,540.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jonathan Campbell, Kim Kee-Hee, Nouhou Tolo (Kelvin Leerdam, 71st), Roman Torres; Jordy Delem (Handwalla Bwana, 76th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin (Raul Ruidiaz, 79th), Nicolas Lodeiro.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Fafa Picault, 77th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 57th).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.