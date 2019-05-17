Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Spain: Coach Luis Enrique staying despite personal problem

May 17, 2019 8:49 am
 
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says it has not considered replacing national coach Luis Enrique despite his long absence for personal reasons.

Luis Enrique missed the first round of qualifiers for the European Championship this year and will miss the next round in June because of an undisclosed personal problem.

Federation sports director Jose Francisco Molina says on Friday it remains fully committed to the coach and hasn’t considered replacing him because of his current situation.

Molina added Luis Enrique hasn’t shown any signs he is considering leaving the national team.

Assistant coach Robert Moreno said Luis Enrique remains very active and in close communication with his staff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

