Spanish soccer federation ending its contract with Adidas

MADRID (AP) — Spain says it is ending its soccer contract with Adidas and has opened negotiations with other apparel companies.

The Spanish soccer federation said on Monday “the conditions agree upon when the contract was signed years ago do not meet the criteria of legality, transparency and fairness that the federation considers minimally acceptable.”

Spain has had a deal with Adidas since 1991, and its current contract was valid until 2026.

The federation said in its statement it is looking for a new partner “after months of unsuccessful negotiations with Adidas.”

Advertisement

It said it will continue to fulfill its contract with the company until a new partner is found and the current deal is terminated.

Adidas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.