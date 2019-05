Sporting KC-United, Sums

By The Associated Press

Kansas City 0 0—0 D.C. United 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, D.C. United, Arriola, 3 (Rooney), 78th minute.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Brillant, 45th. Kansas City, Salloi, 11th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson; Nick Uranga; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_0.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Marquinhos Pedroso; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola (Chris Durkin, 90th), Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Ulises Segura, 75th); Wayne Rooney.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Seth Sinovic; Benny Feilhaber, Felipe Gutierrez (Kelyn Rowe, 84th), Nicolas Hasler, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Yohan Croizet, 65th).

