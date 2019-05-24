Listen Live Sports

Sports legends honor basketball great John Havlicek

May 24, 2019
 
BOSTON (AP) — Sports legends were in Boston to honor basketball great John Havlicek.

Former Celtics and Bruins stars gathered at Trinity Church in Boston on Thursday for a memorial service. The Hall of Fame Celtics player died in April at the age of 79.

The Boston Herald reports that Celtics greats Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn and Dave Cowens joined Bruins legend Bobby Orr at the memorial. Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Phil Niekro and former U.S. Senator and New York Knicks player Bill Bradley were among others to pay their respects.

“Hondo” Havlicek played 16 years for the Celtics and is the team’s all-time leading scorer. He was voted one of the 50 greatest players of the league’s first 50 years and is best remembered for his steal to clinch the 1965 Eastern Conference finals.

___

This story has been corrected to change the spelling of Phil Niekro.

___

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com

