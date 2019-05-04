Sports on TV

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 6 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Virginia Tech

MLB BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.

MLB — San Francisco at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

Advertisement

10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL Hockey 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City vs. Leicester City —

Tuesday, May 7 COLLEGE BASEBALL 6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Michigan

7 p.m.

SEC — Indiana at Kentucky

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville

GOLF 5 p.m.

GOLF — World Long Drive Tour Golf: Exchange Celebrating Service, long-drive competition, Fort Jackson, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

MLB — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Washington at Milwaukee

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. FC Barcelona —

Wednesday, May 8 COLLEGE BASEBALL 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wright State at Ohio State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 11 a.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

1:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

4 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

6:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

9 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

CURLING (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Day 1 action of the inaugural World Cup, China (taped)

12 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Day 2 action of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Washington at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at St. Louis

4 p.m.

MLB — NY Mets at San Diego (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10 p.m.

MLB — Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Nashville SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies —

Thursday, May 9 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 1, Barcelona

BOXING 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Professional Fighters League: From Uniondale, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 11 a.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

12 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

2:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

5 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

7:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

CURLING (MEN’S) 12 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, first round, Hoover, Alaska

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, Dallas, Texas

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, second round, England

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Miami at Chicago Cubs OR Cincinnati at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLB — San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLB — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Arizona (joined in progress) (10:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD —

Friday, May 10 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 2, Barcelona

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Mo.

NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: INDYCAR Grand Prix, qualifying, Indianapolis, Ind.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Mo.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 3, Barcelona

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 11 a.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: Teams TBD

1 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

4 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

CURLING (MEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, second round, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, second round, Hoover, Alaska

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, Dallas, Texas

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, third round, England

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD —

Saturday, May 11 AUTO RACING 8 a.m.

FS2 — FIA Auto Racing: Monaco E-Prix, qualifying, Monaco

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying, Barcelona

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Grand Prix, Indianapolis, Ind.

BOXING 8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Hurd-Williams

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Berchelt-Vargas, Tucson, Ariz.

11 p.m.

FSI – PBC Fight Night: Hurd-Williams

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

3 p.m.

SEC — Tennessee vs. Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana State at Dallas Baptist

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Collegiate Championships: From Hermosa Beach, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD

ESPN2 — American Athletic Championship: Teams TBD

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD

1 p.m.

CBSSN — C-USA Tournament: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD 6 p.m.

SEC — SEC Outdoor Championship

CURLING (MEN’S) 9 p.m.

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final gold medal of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, third round, England

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, Dallas, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, third round, Hoover, Alaska

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, final round, England

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 237 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Rio de Janeiro

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at Boston

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland

7 p.m.

MLB — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (joined in progress) OR Philadelphia at Kansas City

9 p.m.

MLB — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

RUGBY 12 p.m.

NBC — EPCR: Champions Cup, Teams TBD, Final

3 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: San Diego Legion vs. New Orleans Gold

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:30 a.m.

FOX — Bundesliga: TBA

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

FS2 — Bundesliga: TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. New York City FC

SWIMMING 2 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA Champions Series: Day 1, Hungary

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF World Relays: Day 1, Japan (taped) —

Sunday, May 12 AUTO RACING 9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Ole Miss

2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

3 p.m.

SEC — Texas A&M at Alabama

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, Dallas, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, Dallas, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, final round, Hoover, Alaska

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Boston

7 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL 3:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:55 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Arsenal

USA — Premier League: TBA

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz 05

2:20 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: AS Roma vs. Juventus

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. United vs. Sporting KC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 4:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Santa Clara, Calif. —

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.