Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sports on TV

May 4, 2019 4:00 am
 
8 min read
Share       
Adv04
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Virginia Tech

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLB — San Francisco at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL Hockey
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City vs. Leicester City —

Tuesday, May 7
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Michigan

7 p.m.

SEC — Indiana at Kentucky

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

GOLF
5 p.m.

GOLF — World Long Drive Tour Golf: Exchange Celebrating Service, long-drive competition, Fort Jackson, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

MLB — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Washington at Milwaukee

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. FC Barcelona —

Wednesday, May 8
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wright State at Ohio State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

1:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

4 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

6:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

9 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

CURLING (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Day 1 action of the inaugural World Cup, China (taped)

12 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Day 2 action of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLB — Washington at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at St. Louis

4 p.m.

MLB — NY Mets at San Diego (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10 p.m.

MLB — Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Nashville SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies —

Thursday, May 9
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 1, Barcelona

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Professional Fighters League: From Uniondale, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

12 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

2:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

5 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

7:30 p.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

CURLING (MEN’S)
12 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF
10:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, first round, Hoover, Alaska

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, Dallas, Texas

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, second round, England

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLB — Miami at Chicago Cubs OR Cincinnati at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLB — San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLB — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Arizona (joined in progress) (10:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD —

Friday, May 10
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 2, Barcelona

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Mo.

NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: INDYCAR Grand Prix, qualifying, Indianapolis, Ind.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Mo.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 3, Barcelona

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: Teams TBD

1 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

4 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

CURLING (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF
10:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, second round, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, second round, Hoover, Alaska

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, Dallas, Texas

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, third round, England

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD —

Saturday, May 11
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.

FS2 — FIA Auto Racing: Monaco E-Prix, qualifying, Monaco

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying, Barcelona

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Grand Prix, Indianapolis, Ind.

BOXING
8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Hurd-Williams

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Berchelt-Vargas, Tucson, Ariz.

11 p.m.

FSI – PBC Fight Night: Hurd-Williams

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

3 p.m.

SEC — Tennessee vs. Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana State at Dallas Baptist

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Collegiate Championships: From Hermosa Beach, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD

ESPN2 — American Athletic Championship: Teams TBD

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD

1 p.m.

CBSSN — C-USA Tournament: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.

SEC — SEC Outdoor Championship

CURLING (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final gold medal of the inaugural World Cup, China

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, third round, England

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, Dallas, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, third round, Hoover, Alaska

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, final round, England

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 237 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Rio de Janeiro

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at Boston

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland

7 p.m.

MLB — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (joined in progress) OR Philadelphia at Kansas City

9 p.m.

MLB — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

RUGBY
12 p.m.

NBC — EPCR: Champions Cup, Teams TBD, Final

3 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: San Diego Legion vs. New Orleans Gold

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.

FOX — Bundesliga: TBA

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

FS2 — Bundesliga: TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. New York City FC

SWIMMING
2 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA Champions Series: Day 1, Hungary

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF World Relays: Day 1, Japan (taped) —

Sunday, May 12
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Ole Miss

2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

3 p.m.

SEC — Texas A&M at Alabama

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, Dallas, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, Dallas, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, final round, Hoover, Alaska

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLB — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Boston

7 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Arsenal

USA — Premier League: TBA

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz 05

2:20 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: AS Roma vs. Juventus

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. United vs. Sporting KC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Santa Clara, Calif. —

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.