Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, May 6
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Boston College at Virginia Tech
MLB — San Francisco at Cincinnati
ESPN — TBA
TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City vs. Leicester City —
|Tuesday, May 7
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Michigan
SEC — Indiana at Kentucky
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville
GOLF — World Long Drive Tour Golf: Exchange Celebrating Service, long-drive competition, Fort Jackson, S.C.
MLB — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Washington at Milwaukee
TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. FC Barcelona —
|Wednesday, May 8
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Wright State at Ohio State
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Day 1 action of the inaugural World Cup, China (taped)
NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Day 2 action of the inaugural World Cup, China
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England
MLB — Washington at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at St. Louis
MLB — NY Mets at San Diego (joined in progress)
ESPN — TBA
MLB — Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Oakland
TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Nashville SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies —
|Thursday, May 9
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 1, Barcelona
ESPN2 — Professional Fighters League: From Uniondale, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Arkansas
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
SEC — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
|CURLING (MEN’S)
|12 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final of the inaugural World Cup, China
GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, first round, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, first round, Hoover, Alaska
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, Dallas, Texas
GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, second round, England
MLB — Miami at Chicago Cubs OR Cincinnati at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)
MLB — San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress)
MLB — Seattle at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)
MLB — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Arizona (joined in progress) (10:30 p.m.)
ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD —
|Friday, May 10
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 2, Barcelona
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Mo.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: INDYCAR Grand Prix, qualifying, Indianapolis, Ind.
FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Mo.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, practice session 3, Barcelona
SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Southland Tournament: Teams TBD
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
BTN — Big 10 Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
|CURLING (MEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final of the inaugural World Cup, China
GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, second round, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, second round, Hoover, Alaska
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, Dallas, Texas
GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, third round, England
MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
MLB — Seattle at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
ESPN — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD —
|Saturday, May 11
|AUTO RACING
|8 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Auto Racing: Monaco E-Prix, qualifying, Monaco
ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying, Barcelona
FS1 — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.
NBC — IndyCar: Grand Prix, Indianapolis, Ind.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Hurd-Williams
ESPN — Top Rank Boxing: Main Event, Berchelt-Vargas, Tucson, Ariz.
FSI – PBC Fight Night: Hurd-Williams
SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
SEC — Tennessee vs. Florida
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
ESPNU — Indiana State at Dallas Baptist
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Collegiate Championships: From Hermosa Beach, Calif.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPN — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPN2 — American Athletic Championship: Teams TBD
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD
CBSSN — C-USA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|6 p.m.
SEC — SEC Outdoor Championship
NBCSN — World Cup Grand Final: Grand Final gold medal of the inaugural World Cup, China
GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, third round, England
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, Dallas, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, third round, Hoover, Alaska
GOLF — European Tour Golf: British Masters, final round, England
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 237 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Rio de Janeiro
MLB — Seattle at Boston
FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland
MLB — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (joined in progress) OR Philadelphia at Kansas City
MLB — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10 p.m.)
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD
NBC — EPCR: Champions Cup, Teams TBD, Final
CBSSN — MLR: San Diego Legion vs. New Orleans Gold
FOX — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS2 — Bundesliga: TBA
ESPN — MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. New York City FC
NBCSN — FINA Champions Series: Day 1, Hungary
NBCSN — IAAF World Relays: Day 1, Japan (taped) —
|Sunday, May 12
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
SEC — Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Ole Miss
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
SEC — Texas A&M at Alabama
BTN — Purdue at Illinois
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, Dallas, Texas
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, Dallas, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Regions Tradition, final round, Hoover, Alaska
MLB — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Boston
MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
ABC — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
TNT — NBA Playoff: Teams TBD
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBD
NBC — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley vs. Arsenal
USA — Premier League: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz 05
ESPN — Serie A: AS Roma vs. Juventus
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC
FS1 — MLS: D.C. United vs. Sporting KC
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Santa Clara, Calif. —
