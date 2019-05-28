NEW YORK (AP) — The first 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through May 27, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Shartin N (28) 6pm 7 6-0-0 342 — 2. Western Fame (3) 6ph 8 5-1-1 229 — 3. Captain Crunch (2) 3pc 2 2-0-0 179 — 4. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 3 3-0-0 142 — 5. Atlanta (1) 4tm 1 1-0-0 119 — 6. Courtly Choice 4ph 3 2-0-0 112 — 7. Gimpanzee 3tc 1 1-0-0 84 — 8. Done Well 4pg 3 2-1-0 74 — 9. Greenshoe 3tc 1 1-0-0 72 — 10. McWicked (1) 8ph 1 1-0-0 66 —

Also: Rodeo Rock 64, Highalator 53, Ideal Jimmy 53, Guardian Angel As 51, Caviart Ally 45, Bettor Joy N 30, Six Pack 23, Sunny Dee 20, Workin Ona Mystery 17, Southwind Ozzi 16, Century Farroh 15, Sintra 14, Apple Bottom Jeans 12, Osterc 11, Trolley 11, Lather Up 10, Tiger Thompson N 8, All Champy 7, Evident Beauty 6, Phaetosive 5, Queen Of The Pride 5, Haveoneforme 4, Kate’s Massive 4, Swansea 4, Always A Prince 3, Quincy Blue Chip 3, Seaswift Joy N 3, Tequila Monday 2, Thinkbig Dreambig 2, Bestseller Hanover 1, Cruzado Dela Noche 1, Sonnet Grace 1, Rich And Miserable, The Wall 1.

